Synthetic Biology Market Size Worth $23.98 Billion | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Synthetic Biology Market is valued at USD 3.99 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.98 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period.

Increasing investment in science and technology in medicine, to improve healthcare, food and energy production industry through focused research and development in synthetic biological products are some important factor driving the growth of synthetic biology market.

Synthetic Biology is a field of science which consists of redesigning of organisms for useful purposes with the help of engineering technique for making new abilities. Synthetic biology is the way of harnessing the power of nature to solve problems in medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture for researchers and companies around the world. Microorganisms harnessed for bioremediation to clean pollutants from our water, soil, and air. The branch of science that encompasses a wide range of methodologies from various sectors including biotechnology, computer engineering, control & biological engineering, genetic engineering, molecular biology, molecular engineering, systems biology, membrane science, biophysics, and evolutionary biology. In synthetic biology, scientists and doctors stitch together long stretches of DNA and insert into an organism’s genome. While stitching, scientists typically use tools to make smaller changes to the organism’s own DNA. Genome editing tools can also be used to delete and add small stretches of DNA. The synthetic biology made yeast can be engineered to produce rose oil as a sustainable substitute and eco-friendly for real roses that perfumers use to make luxury scents while manufacturing natural perfumes.

The global synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis product type, technology, application and region. Based on product type the global synthetic biology market is segmented into Synthetic Genes, oligonucleotides, Software Tools, Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Cells, and Chassis Organisms. Based on technology the global synthetic biology market is segmented by Genetic Engineering, Bioinformatics, Micro fluidics, and others. Based on the application, the global synthetic biology market is segmented pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, agriculture, chemicals, biofuels, bioplastics, healthcare and others.

The regions covered in global synthetic biology market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global synthetic biology market sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Synthetic Biology Market Dynamics –

The key factors for growth of global synthetic biology market are rise in demand for synthetic biology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for research and development, government investment in science and technology for drug discovery and synthetic biological products. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the pharmaceutical research based industry has expenditure of over USD 149.8 billion on R&D per year including the synthetic biology products. In 2015, there were 56 new pharmaceuticals products launched, out of more than 7,000 compounds in development including the synthesis of new bio based products. However the lack of predictability in biology, and current technical constraints hampers the growth for the biology synthesis market. In addition to this, the biological synthesis is difficult to engineer microbes to carry out processes which require iterative process of trial and error, sometimes the products may subject to existential risk and needs to be treated with extreme caution as it can be harmful to the humans or damage the environment. Moreover increasing the technological advancement in the market for the production of advance medicine which can sense a disease state and produce an appropriate therapeutic response accurate for multiple disease-specific biomarkers by disease and prognostic monitoring techniques with the help of synthesis biology are offering lucrative opportunities to the market stakeholders. In addition to this rising focus on specialty medicines to create responsive and multifunctional materials with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data for the clinical research on bio-systems modeling, chassis development, and genome mining as well as increasing the mergers, acquisitions and longer investment in better big data management and processing may create huge opportunity to fuel the global synthetic biology market during the forecast period.

Synthetic Biology Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the synthetic biology market with the potential rate due to presence of extensive research and development technology, surge in biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies for synthetic biological products as well as government initiatives for the synthetic biology followed by Europe. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, the synthetic biology research & development investment by the US government was valued USD 220 million annually with the funding from various departments in the US including the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the DoD (including DARPA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to the DoD (Department of Defense) report analysis, the US government has invested between 2008-2017 around USD 820 Million in synthetic biology research, with DARPA funding was around USD 110 million in 2014. As the US government has aim to “to create a revolutionary, biologically-based manufacturing platforms capabilities and manufacturing paradigms in new materials for the Nation. According to the NCBI, products from biological synthesis have contribution of approximately 2.5% of to the American GDP.

Europe is the second-largest region growing at significant pace. The growth in the region was mainly due to presence of advanced technology with government initiatives to tackle global challenges such as climate change, energy consumption, environmental protection, and health care. According to NCBI in 2012, in the Europe region, UK government has invested around Euro 200 million for research and the creation of several synthetic biology research groups across the country followed by the Asia Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases with rising the research on the biology synthesis for new synthesized bioproducts. The growth for the synthetic biology market is more probable in the developing countries including India and China.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation –

by Product Type- Synthetic Genes, Oligonucleotides, Software Tools, Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms

by Technology- Genetic Engineering, Bioinformatics, Micro fluidics, Others

by Service Type- Clinical trial services, Medical writing services, Regulatory services,Clinical data management services, Others

by Application Type- Pharmaceutical & diagnostics, Agriculture, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, Healthcare, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

