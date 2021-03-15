Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

TMR’s report on the global swab and viral transport medium market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global swab and viral transport medium market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involves referring to key players’ vaccines, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global swab and viral transport medium market.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The demand for swab and viral transport medium has increased during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Since research institutes and labs have intensified their experiments for developing COVID-19 vaccines, companies in the swab and viral transport medium market have increased their production capacities to develop products useful for viral collection, maintenance, and culture. For instance, Innovative Research – a manufacturer of high quality and affordable research materials, developing viral transport medium to support global research in COVID-19.

Companies in the swab and viral transport medium market are innovating in kits containing vials, double-ended flocked swabs, antibiotics, and other items that inhibit bacterial or fungal contamination. They are focusing on improved formulation of Hanks solution to contain the reproduction of bacterial and fungal flora. Innovative viral transport medium products are bolstering growth of the swab and viral transport medium market, which is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030.

Key Players of Swab and Viral Transport Medium Report:

Prominent players operating in the global swab and viral transport medium market include –

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MWE, Titan Biotech Ltd, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., MANTACC, Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, VIRCELL S.L.

