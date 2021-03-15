Specialty Commercial Vehicles Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trend 2022

The global market for specialty commercial vehicle bodies, and truck cab & chassis OEMS was nearly $67.8 billion in 2016. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from $70.5 billion in 2017 to $86.6 billion by 2022.

Report Scope:



This report focuses on nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles:

– Street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built).

– Winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted).

– Sewer & catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies.

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!! https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12310

– Refuse collection truck bodies.

– Dump (tipper) truck bodies.

– Concrete mixer truck bodies.

– Concrete pumper truck bodies.

– Flatbed (platform) truck bodies.

– Utility (service) truck bodies.

In order to maintain a commonality of end-user segments, this study does not include specialty commercial vehicles that are commonly not utilized by the end users who use those listed above. Those excluded are:

– Public safety vehicle bodies (fire, ambulance, and other similar types).

– Shuttle bus bodies.

– Box van bodies.

– Tow truck bodies.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12310/Single

Report Includes:



– An overview of the global markets for specialty commercial vehicles.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022.

– Coverage of specialty vehicle types including: street sweepers, winter maintenance vehicles, sewer and catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck, refuse collection trucks, dump trucks, concrete mixer trucks, concrete pumper trucks, flatbed trucks, and utility trucks.

– Coverage of end-user segments including: Governmental Entities [Federal/State/County/Local], Contractors to Governmental Entities [Federal/State/County/Local], Airports, Contractors to Airports, Construction Material Distributors, Construction Contractors, Utilities, [Power/Gas/Communications], and Trades Persons.

– Detailed baseline and projected market segment sizes, in both revenue and unit terms, for both the application specific vehicle bodies, and for the truck cab and chassis on which they are mounted.

– Company profiles covering both the specialty equipment suppliers and the OEM truck cab and chassis suppliers.

Reasons for Doing This Study



The global specialty commercial vehicle market is low in unit volume and extremely fragmented when compared to many other vehicular and other industrial markets. As a result, it is only very lightly covered by syndicated market research reports. Therefore, the stakeholders in the global specialty vehicle industry have insufficient tangible information with which to plan and make the critical strategic decisions to grow optimally and succeed.

Scope of Report



This report focuses on nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles:

– Street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built).

– Winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted).

– Sewer & catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies.

– Refuse collection truck bodies.

– Dump (tipper) truck bodies.

– Concrete mixer truck bodies.

– Concrete pumper truck bodies.

– Flatbed (platform) truck bodies.

– Utility (service) truck bodies.

In order to maintain a commonality of end-user segments, this study does not include specialty commercial vehicles that are commonly not utilized by the end users who use those listed above. Those excluded are:

– Public safety vehicle bodies (fire, ambulance, and other similar types).

– Shuttle bus bodies.

– Box van bodies.

– Tow truck bodies.