Southeast Asia Gaming Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Tencent Holdings Ltd., SEA CORP, Garena Sea Group

Southeast Asia Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Southeast Asia Gaming Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Southeast Asia Gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153633/southeast-asia-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Southeast Asia Gaming Market are Tencent Holdings Ltd., SEA CORP, Garena Sea Group, Sherman 3D, Asiasoft, Sony and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sony’s in-house development teams.

– In April 2020, PUBG announced the official launch of PUBG for Stadia. The company brought the game to the Stadia platform. Gamers can play PUBG on Stadia for free. Stadia is currently offering two free months of Stadia Pro, which gets the players instant access to PUBG.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– By 2021, the number of mobile online gamers in Southeast Asia will rise to 250 million. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines are the six most significant countries for mobile gaming in Southeast Asia.

– The availability of a free-to-play option is one of the significant growth drivers for the growth of Mobile Gaming as compared to personal computers. The advent of cloud-based mobile gaming will drive this growth even further.

– Though E-Sports is a relatively new concept in Southeast Asia as compared to traditional games, it is growing at an exponential rate owing to the growth of the gaming market in the region. For instance, battle royale Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, beating out heavyweight PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile. The game also passed the US$1 billion mark in lifetime revenue last year.

Regional Outlook of Southeast Asia Gaming Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153633/southeast-asia-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Southeast Asia Gaming Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.