South Korea Hydrogen Market Worth £17.3 Bn by 2028 with Hyundai Motor Group, Hanwha Group, Doosan Group, Hyosung, Air Liquide, Woodside Energy, Kolon Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Iwatani, Hydrogenics, Linde, and Praxair

South Korea Hydrogen Market will almost double in size from £9.1bn in 2020 to £17.3bn by 2028.

Hyundai Motor Group is planning to invest a total of 7.6 trillion in the hydrogen industry to create 51,000 jobs and produce 500,000 hydrogen electric vehicles a year by 2030. Hyundai Rotem recently added hydrogen charging facility supply to its business portfolio.

Hanwha Group is working on green hydrogen, that is, hydrogen production from renewable energy sources such as the sun instead of petroleum and natural gas. Hanwha Energy, in the meantime, built a byproduct hydrogen-based fuel cell power plant in July by investing 255 billion won. The 50 MW power plant is expected to generate 400,000 MWh of power a year.

Hyosung is going to build the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen plant in Ulsan City by 2022 by investing 300 billion won in cooperation with The Linde Group.

In Doosan Group, Doosan Fuel cell and Doosan Mobility Innovation are in charge of fuel cell supply for power generation and hydrogen drone development, respectively.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Hyundai Motor Group, Hanwha Group, Doosan Group, Hyosung, Woodside Energy Ltd, Kolon Industries, Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Iwatani (Japan), Hydrogenics (Canada), Linde (Germany), and Praxair (US). Other players include companies such as Messer Group (Germany), Showa Denko (Japan), Ally Hi-Tech (China), Caloric (Germany), Claind (Italy), Erredue (Italy), HyGear (Netherlands), Nuvera Fuel Cells (US), Proton OnSite (US), Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan), Teledyne Energy Systems (US), Xebec (Canada), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), FuelCell Energy (US), and Plug Power (US).

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

