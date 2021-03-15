Software Development AI Market is expected to witness Massive CAGR of 42.30% in the forecast period 2027

The increase in the fraction of novel start-ups and improvements in technology has directed to an expansion in expenditure in AI technologies. Furthermore, an increase in requirement for interpreting and representing massive volumes of data is increasing the need for artificial intelligence software development for enterprise solutions. Moreover, the advancement of trustworthy cloud computing foundations and developments in effective artificial intelligence has made an influential impression on the germination potential of the AI market. Nevertheless, the shortage of skilled and qualified instructors can limit the increment of the AI software development business.

Software Development AI Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 42.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Surging level of investment in Software Development AI market, rising digitalisation along with growing number of research activities for the development of advanced solutions, easy availability of devices at low price will likely to enhance the growth of the Software Development AI market in the forecast period of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing penetration of architectural as well as in healthcare sector along with rising usages in aerospace and defence will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Software Development AI market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Software Development AI market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Software Development AI market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the software development AI market report are IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., and OrCam among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Software Development AI Market

Software development AI market is segmented on the basis of programming language, development phases, approaches, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of programming language, the software development AI market is segmented into python, R, lisp, prolog, java, and others.

On the basis of approaches, the software development AI market is segmented into natural language processing techniques, neural networks, fuzzy logic, ant colony optimization (ACO), general algorithm, tabu search, bee colony, data mining, and others.

On the basis of development phases, the software development AI market is segmented into planning, knowledge acquisition and analysis, and system evaluation.

On the basis of application, the software development AI market is segmented into expert system, project management, and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Software Development AI market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Software Development AI market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Software Development AI market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Software Development AI market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Software Development AI Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Software Development AI market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Software Development AI market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Software Development AI market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

