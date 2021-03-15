Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021 Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2030

To improve reach to consumers, several large enterprises are anticipated to adopt SaaS solutions throughout the forecast period. The uptake of newer applications, which means replacement of on-premise software with SaaS solutions is also anticipated to support market growth. The small and medium-sized businesses are also expected to follow suit as these units will look at reducing their capital investments and simplifying their operations. The rising need for outsourcing, increasing globalization, and expansion of business are all making a generous contribution toward the soaring revenue of the global market.

On the negative side, issues pertaining to poor interoperability and data security are likely to hamper the growth of the SaaS market. The complications related to direct access to data in transformation legacy on-premise systems to cloud applications is also presenting tough challenges to the global market. Nevertheless, rising number of established networks and infrastructures are creating lucrative growth opportunities for key players over the forecast period.

Thanks to these factors, the software as a service (SaaS) market is expected to expand with impressive CAGR of 27.90% over the forecast period from 2015 to 2022 to reach up to the value of US$164.3 bn by the end of 2022 rising from US$23.8 bn in 2014, TMR observes.

Rising customer support services will propel adoption of CRM

On the basis of application, the global SaaS market is categorized into customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), operations and manufacturing, content management systems, supply chain management, and various other applications such as structured data management, system or network management, and security management.

CRM is registering the strongest demand for SaaS solutions. In 2014, the segment’s contribution to the overall revenue generated in this market was US$6.05 bn. The demand for SaaS is projected to remain high in this application area over the next few years. However, the ERP and the collaborative solutions segments will emerge as close competitors to this segment by 2022. The increasing trend of ecommerce, the infrastructural development, and the rising customer support services are likely to augment the usage of SaaS solutions in these areas.

HCM is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the demand for SaaS solutions at a CAGR of 32.90% during the period between 2015 and 2022. The increasing need for smart and talented workforce in organizations across the world is projected to create demand for SaaS solutions in this segment.

On the basis of region, the global software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America led the market with a share of around 54% in 2014, generating US$12.9 bn in terms of revenue. Driven by the soaring demand for SaaS, due to the growing utilization of collaborative solutions, especially web conferencing technology, the region is projected to remain leading in the coming years.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to present the most promising opportunities for market growth in the near future with demand fueled by the rising number of established networks and infrastructures. The region is likely to experience the fastest adoption of SaaS at a CAGR of 32.1% during the period from 2015 to 2022. Other regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for SaaS solutions over the next few years.

Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corp., and ADP Inc. are the leading vendors of SaaS solutions across the world. Some of the other prominent players operating in the SaaS market are Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corp., and Google Inc.

