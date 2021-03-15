Smart Learning Systems Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Pearson PLC, Ellucian Company, Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean World

Smart Learning Systems Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Smart Learning Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 24.31 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.58 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.5%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153491/smart-learning-systems-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Smart Learning Systems Market are Blackboard Inc., Pearson PLC, Ellucian Company, Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean World, Desire2learn, Dell EMC, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– Feb 2020 – Pearson and the Washington State University announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding online degree partnership with the Carson College of Business. In an intensely competitive market, where general trends around MBA application volume are less and many programs are challenged to fight enrolment declines, Washington State University’s online program continues to increase enrolment.

– Mar 2019 – Blackborad Inc., launched the Instituto de Educao Superior de Braslia (IESB), a center for higher education located in Brasilia (Brazil) and implemented the company’s flagship learning management system (LMS)- Blackboard Learn Ultra.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Devices are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. The number of smartphone users is also increasing every passing day.

– Owing to an exponential increase in ubiquity and computing capacity, today’s smartphones provide endless possibilities for higher engagement, enhancement of student understanding, and extension of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphones also offer an easy way for teachers to facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity while increasing motivation.

– Students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently with simple clicks to obtain feedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

– According to the latest survey by Learning House, 51% of respondents stated that they had used their phone or tablet device for reading required materials. Moreover, According to Open Colleges, 81% of teachers in the United States think tablets can enrich classroom learning, and 86% of students also believe that tablets can help them to study more efficiently.

Regional Outlook of Smart Learning Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153491/smart-learning-systems-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Smart Learning Systems Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.