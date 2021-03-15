Smart Government Market 2021 Competitive Insights – ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc.

Smart Government Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Smart Government Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Smart Government Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Smart Government Market are ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hughes Identification Devices (HID) Global Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Imex Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, OpenGov, Oracle Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – The State of Idaho, in the US, partnered with OpenGov, a solution provider of enterprise cloud software for government, to utilize OpenGov’s Forms and Workflow software for the administration of CARES Act grant applications, distribution, and monitoring. The State plans to use the technology as a digital expenditure management portal to ensure federal funds allocated to combat the Covid-19 pandemic are appropriately prioritized and efficiently distributed across state agencies, as well as local and tribal governments.

– April 2020 – OpenGov, Inc. launched OpenGov Financials, a new financial management solution that expands its cloud-based software offerings and unveils the industry’s first fully-integrated cloud ERP designed exclusively for local government. The solution will allow governments to run their daily, mission-critical processes, as well as report, forecast, and budget using one online platform. The software eliminates the need for many physical documents like timecards, invoices, and cash receipts, and supports efficiency by reducing manual processes and heavy workloads.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Based Services to Drive Market Growth

– Downtime due to hardware failures, software misconfigurations, security breaches, and data loss impact the productivity of the government offices. Therefore, the cloud is a reliable option when it comes to the storage of government data. That is because government budgets are limited, and on-premise solutions are becoming costlier with an increasing volume of data.

– Governments have large amounts of data in the form of user records, public policies, and schemes. Thus, it becomes critically important that the government has a strong and robust storage option so that it delivers all the services on demand.

– For instance, machine learning is being trialed to improve education in the UK. In 2018 Ofsted began using new automated methods to analyze historical school inspection data. Insights from this are used to help determine when a school needs to be inspected. Similarly, the Department for Education is using computerized learning methods to analyze patterns of underinvestment in schools.

Regional Outlook of Smart Government Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Smart Government Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.