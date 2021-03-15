Signal Generator Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg, National Instruments Corporation

Signal Generator Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Signal Generator Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The signal generator market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Signal Generator Market are Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg, National Instruments Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, B&K Precision Corporation, Keithley Instruments Inc., Fluke Corporation, Stanford Research Systems, Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2019 – Rohde & Schwarz extended the frequency range of its industry-leading R&S SMA100B RF and microwave signal generator up to 67 GHz. The analog microwave signal generator R&S SMA100B now provides microwave signals up to 67 GHz with industry-leading RF performance. In over range operation, it even provides signals up to 72 GHz. The R&S SMA100B generates signals with the lowest single-sideband phase noise and the highest output power with extremely low harmonics at the same time.

– February 2019 – Keysight Technologies Launched its First Integrated Dual Channel 44 GHz Vector Signal Generator with 2 GHz Bandwidth. The generator addresses the most demanding wideband millimeter-wave (mmWave) applications for 5G and satellite communications by decreasing test set-up complexity and reducing path losses introduced in over-the-air (OTA) test environments.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunications Industry is Expected to Register Highest Growth

– The telecommunications sector is ever-evolving, but more importantly, it is a sector where the absolute figure of end-users is enormous. It requires constant monitoring and testing to ensure that everything is working as is. Therefore, there exists an increasing demand for testing and development processes, which, in turn, contribute to the growing demand for signal generators in the market.

– Huge adoption rates of smartphones and other modules have exceedingly increased data traffic. Data traffic and the number of data centers are expanding due to the surging bandwidth consumption for a broad variety of applications and services, resulting in increased data handling.

– Mobile operators are continuously upgrading the quality of their services by monitoring and controlling the output power transmitted and analyzing as well as interpreting them with the help of excellent sources. With LTE-A standard becoming a norm, sufficing consumers demand, ensuring greater coverage, and providing quality services is the prime focus of firms in this sector.

– On the other hand, given the pandemic’s influence on the global economy, which in turn sees weakened consumer confidence and demand for end-devices, deferred 5G infrastructure construction and constricted smartphone replacement demand will lead to a slowdown in 5G smartphone sales in 2020 impacting the growth of signal generator market.

Regional Outlook of Signal Generator Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Signal Generator Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.