Saudi Arabia Surgical Sutures Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

Due to the soaring number of surgeries and burn cases in Saudi Arabia, the demand for surgical sutures is expected to rise considerably in the coming years. Since the last few years, the prevalence of chronic diseases and other health problems has increased dramatically, and this is resulting in a huge rise in the number of surgeries being performed in the country. The other major factors pushing the demand for surgical sutures in Saudi Arabia are the surging geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure.

Due to the above factors, the Saudi Arabian surgical sutures market is expected to grow from $16.7 million in 2017 to $20.6 million in 2023 and demonstrate a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). There are two types of surgical sutures available in the market, namely absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures, of which the absorbable ones recorded higher demand in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the fact that such products do not have to be removed from the body after surgery, as they are easily broken down by the body through hydrolysis.

Therefore, due to the rising number of surgeries and burn cases and burgeoning number of hospitals and other medical facilities in Saudi Arabia, on account of the surging healthcare expenditure, the demand for surgical sutures is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

