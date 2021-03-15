Rice Protein Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 with AIDP Inc.,Axiom Foods Inc.,Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd.,Golden Grain Group Ltd.,RiceBran Technologies,Nutrition Resource Inc.,Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co.Ltd.,ShafiGlucoChem Pvt.Ltd.

Analysis of the Global Rice Protein Market

Rice protein is obtained from both white and brown rice by separating carbohydrates from proteins. In recent years, rice has emerged as an important source of high quality protein. With its unique nutritional value rice protein helps address the dietary needs of humans.

Protein deficiency has become a major issue in both developed and developing countries due to high animal protein price and fluctuating supply scenario, making consumers shifting their interest towards plant based proteins, as they are readily available at a lower price.

Rice is being the staple food for the majority of global population to cater their carbohydrate and protein needs from many years.

Moreover, nowadays due to busy lifestyle, population is at the risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases because of over consumption of high fats and low consumption of nutrient rich food.

Increased awareness regarding these factors is accelerating the demand for food products that are low in calorie, trans- fat and sugar such as rice protein.

Global Rice Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global rice protein market include

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Ltd.

RiceBran Technologies

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

ShafiGlucoChem Pvt.Ltd.

Rice Protein: Market Segmentation Extract Type : Dry Extract

Liquid Extract Source Type : Brown Rice

White Rice Product Type : Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates End-use Application : Baked Goods and Confectionery

Breads

Rolls

Bagels

Muffins

Beverages and Beverage Bases

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Fats & Oils

Margarine

Salad Dressings

Grain Products and Pastas

Meat Products

Milk Products

Flavored Milk Drinks

Milk-Based Meal Replacements

Yogurt

Plant Protein Products (Meat Alternatives)

Processed Fruits & Fruit Juices

Fruit Juice

Fruit Nectars

Fruit-Flavoured Drinks

Fruit Smoothies

Processed Vegetable & Vegetable Juices

Soups and Soup Mixes

The global Rice Protein Market report answers several pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the key areas of investments in the Rice Protein Market?

Which region is projected to come up as the ones that will provide the most attractive growth rate in the coming years of the forecast period?

Which factors will be crucial to growth of global Rice Protein Market?

Which trends are expected to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Rice Protein Market in the near future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Rice Protein Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Rice Protein Market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Rice Protein Market?

The Rice Protein Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use application, product type, and material type.

The Rice Protein Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Rice Protein Market Segments

Rice Protein Market Dynamics

Rice Protein Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Rice Protein Market Technology

Rice Protein Market Value Chain

Rice Protein Market Regional Market analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Rice Protein Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Rice Protein Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Rice Protein Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Impact of COVID-19:

The Rice Protein Market report includes overview, which deciphers value chain structure, industrial environment, regional examination, applications, market size and forecast. Usually a most recent report, covering the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each viewpoint of life all inclusive. This has brought along a few changes in market conditions. The quickly changing market situation and initial and future evaluation of the affect is secured within the report. The report gives an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regions, and for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. It moreover offers investment opportunities and likely threats within the market based on a brilliantly investigation.

Table of Contents:

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Radio Taxi Service Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

