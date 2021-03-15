Reference Management Software Market Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Regional Analysis & Outlook 2026 2021-2026 Reference Management Software Market to Reach USD 64 Billion to 2027

Xxx Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Xxx Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2027.

In 2018, the global Reference Management Software market size was 240.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 413.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

Cloud Based is the largest segment of Reference Management Software, with a market share of 56% in 2018. And this product segment is poised to reach 255.81 M USD by 2025 from 136.96 M USD in 2018.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are:

Mendeley

Clarivate (EndNote)

Chegg (EasyBib)

ProQuest (RefWorks)

Zotero

JabRef

Cite4me

Sorc’d

Citavi

Paperpile

Digital Science (ReadCube)

ai

Segmentation Analysis:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic

Corporate

Government

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reference Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reference Management Software Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Academic

1.5.3 Corporate

1.5.4 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Reference Management Software Market Size

2.2 Reference Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Reference Management Software Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Reference Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Reference Management Software Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Reference Management Software Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Reference Management Software Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Reference Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Reference Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Reference Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Reference Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Reference Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Reference Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

