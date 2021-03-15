Radiotherapy Market to Experience Huge Growth | Players – Hitachi, Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis AG), Provision Healthcare

The latest study on Global Radiotherapy Market Growth 2021 by Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research on leading growth drivers, restraints, production type, acquisition, mergers and sales analysis, technological innovations to offer a complete analysis of the global Radiotherapy market. The Radiotherapy market report compromises in depth analysis and comprehensive covid-19 impact analysis about the market share, size, trends, and development prospects. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Radiotherapy market research report. The report also offers a complete study of the future trends as well as developments of the market. With the support of this information the readers can get positive insights and strategize business model for future prospect.

Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,654.95 million by 2027. Growing prevalence of cancer disease, novel technology in radiotherapy for cancer treatment, increasing adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures and rising preference for non-surgical procedures are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the radiotherapy market in the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Radiotherapy Market:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

ProTom International

Mevion Medical Systems

VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (a subsidiary of ViewRay)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

IBA Worldwide

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

RaySearch Laboratories

Brainlab AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis AG)

Provision Healthcare

Nordion (Canada) Inc

Market Segmentation:

By Type (External-Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals and Others)

By Product (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Software and Others)

By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lymphoma, Liver Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Brain Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Spine Cancer and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Radiation Therapy Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others)

Radiotherapy treatment is mainly used for the treatment of cancer disease with the use of X-rays along with similar forms of radiation technology. In the radiotherapy treatment, high-energy based radiation rays are used to damage cells causing cancer and stop them from growing and dividing. Radiotherapy treatment has numerous types of benefits to accurately and directly locate cancer wherever it might be in the body. The method and procedure of radiotherapy has been advanced in terms of launching new treatment planning software and advanced features based therapy modalities which require highly skilled and certified professionals to easily operate these products and software.

Radiotherapy Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Radiotherapy Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Radiotherapy Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Competitive Landscape and Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the radiotherapy market report are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., ProTom International, Mevion Medical Systems, VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (a subsidiary of ViewRay), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, RaySearch Laboratories, Brainlab AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis AG), Provision Healthcare., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., CIVCO Radiotherapy (a subsidiary of Roper Technologies) and Isoray Inc among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In May 2020, Elekta AB have launched new product Leksell Gamma Knife, a next-generation treatment optimizer for intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery. With launching new product, the company enhanced their product portfolio and generates adequate revenue.

In September 2019, Siemens Healthcare GmbH has introduced two dedicated CT systems Somatom go.Sim and Somatom go.Open Pro for the radiation therapy planning. The new system makes radiotherapy planning more accurate. With launching new products, the company has enhanced their product portfolio and generated adequate revenue into the market.

Global Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external-beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, systemic radiotherapy/radiopharmaceuticals and others.

On the basis of product, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy software and others.

On the basis of application, the radiotherapy market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others.

On the basis of end user, the radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, radiation therapy centers, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the radiotherapy market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others.

Radiotherapy Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Finally, Radiotherapy Market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. With the actionable market insights included in this report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies. Radiotherapy market document provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

