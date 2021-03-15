Protests kill 20 more in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup – 15/03/2021 – Worldwide

The streets of Myanmar were once again the scene of protests which ended with 20 people being killed by police on Monday (15), according to APP, an entity that supports political prisoners, after the military junta imposed a martial law that gave more power to commanders. repress the population.

Protesters returned to the streets despite the deaths of at least 39 people the day before, the bloodiest mark since the April 1 coup, when the Burmese military overthrew the democratically elected government.

The marches took to the streets of towns like Mandalay, Myingyan, Aunglan and Rangoon, where police opened fire on protesters, witnesses and local media said.

“A girl was shot in the head and a boy in the face,” an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan told Reuters, who declined to be identified. “Now I’m hiding.”

The deaths bring the total number to around 140, based on an AAPP tally. A council spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

State broadcaster MRTV reported that martial law was enforced in several districts of Rangoon, the commercial center and main city of the country, and Myanmar Now said the order was also enforced in various parts of Mandalay.

The announcement of martial law said military commanders in Rangoon would take over the administration of the districts, including the courts, MRTV said.

Courts martial have the power to hand down a death sentence or long prison terms for a range of crimes, including treason and dissent, obstruction of military or civilian service, disclosure of false information, and related crimes. to illegal association.

In an apparent attempt to suppress news of the crisis, telecommunications service providers have been forced to block mobile data across the country, said two people with knowledge of the matter. Telecom Telenor said in a statement that “mobile internet was not available”.

Filed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, should have had a virtual hearing on Monday, but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters the session could not continue because the internet was down. The next hearing will be on March 24, he said.

Detained since the coup, she faces criminal charges which include the illegal importation of six walkie-talkies and an alleged violation of protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, the Nobel Peace Prize winner was charged with accepting illegal payments, but has yet to be formally charged.

Western countries have called for Suu Kyi’s release and condemned the violence, and Asian neighbors have offered to help resolve the crisis, but Myanmar has a long history of rejecting outside intervention.

On Monday in Washington, the US State Department declared military violence against protesters “immoral and indefensible.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has also urged the Myanmar military to allow its special envoy to surrender to help calm the situation and pave the way for dialogue and a return to democracy.

“The killing of protesters, arbitrary arrests and the alleged torture of prisoners violate basic human rights and clearly defy the Security Council’s calls for restraint, dialogue and return to Myanmar’s democratic path,” his door said. -speak, Stéphane. Dujarric.

Activists have started attacking factories linked to Beijing, accusing the country of supporting the military. Attacks on 32 factories in an industrial suburb on Sunday sparked China’s sharpest comments on the unrest in its neighbor – without classifying it as a coup, Xi Jinping’s regime denied it ago. a few weeks having given tacit support or consent to seize power. among Myanmars.

Chinese newspaper Global Times said the factories were “vandalized in violent attacks” which resulted in $ 37 million in damage and injuries to two Chinese employees. His embassy called on Myanmar generals to stop the violence.

“We hope Myanmar authorities can take other relevant and effective measures to ensure the safety of the lives and property of Chinese companies and personnel,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

He did not mention the death of the demonstrators.

CHRONOLOGY OF THE POLITICAL HISTORY OF MYANMAR

1948: Former British colony, Myanmar becomes an independent country 1962: General Ne Win abolishes the 1947 Constitution and establishes a military regime 1974: The first post-independence Constitution begins 1988: The violent repression of demonstrations against the military regime generates international criticism 1990: National League for Democracy (LND), opposed to the regime, wins the first multiparty election in 30 years and is barred from coming to power 1991: Aung San Suu Kyi, of the LND, wins the Nobel Peace Prize 1997: US and EU impose sanctions on Myanmar for human rights violations and disrespect for 2008 election results: Assembly approves new Constitution 2011: Thein Sein, a general retired, is elected president and the military regime is dissolved 2015: The LND obtains the majority in both chambers of Parliament 2016: Htin Kyaw is elected first civilian president since the coup d 1962 State and Suu Kyi assumes the post of State Councilor, equivalent to that of Prime Minister 2018: Kyaw resigns and Win Myi nt assumes the 2020 presidency: in the legislative elections, the LND receives 83% of the vote and defeats the pro-military party 2021: army alleges election fraud, arrests LND leaders and seizes power with new coup