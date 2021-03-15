Product Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

Product analytics can prove useful for several industries, including retail, government, energy & utilities, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI). Due to the rapid shift from conventional banking to digital banking, growing preference of customers for digital channels, high requirement for personalized banking services, and enhanced customer service, the need for product analytics in then BFSI sector is projected to grow in the coming years.

The demand for product analytics is rising rapidly. According to a P&S Intelligence report, valued at $7,309.3 million in 2018, the global ​product analytics market is predicted to generate a revenue of $16,804.8 million by 2024, progressing at a 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Product analytics solutions include both services and software, and because of the rising requirement for insights and expert training regarding the deployment and utilization of innovative analytics solutions, product analytics services were more in demand in the past.

Customer experience, or better yet positive experience of customers, is an important aspect for businesses if they want to remain ahead of their competitors. Long time ago perhaps, there was no need for enterprises to worry themselves about the kind of service they are providing because they did not have any other competitors. However, in the present time, customers have a lot of options to choose from and if one company isn’t providing them with the desired service quality, they can just opt to go to another organization.

