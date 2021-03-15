Presents Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Introduction

A breath analyzer, or smart breathalyzer, is a device that detects the alcohol content present in the human body. Smart breath analysis device (breathalyzers) are mostly utilized for detect and measure the blood alcohol content (BAC) associated with alcohol and drug abuse cases. Moreover, smart breath analyzer is presently being widely used in the healthcare industry for detecting medical conditions of patients.

Smart breath analysis device is been evolving consistently, in terms of size, technology, and operational efficiency, in the last few years. These devices are currently embedded and integrated with technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These devices are also connected and synchronized with personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Compact smart breath analysis device enhance portability and enable users to connect them with multiple devices.

Smart breath analysis device is gaining popularity in hospitals and clinics in order to detect jaundice in babies, effectiveness of asthma drugs in patients, and lactose intolerance. Advancements in smart breath analysis device is helping the medical industry for early diagnosis of patients. Moreover, smart breath analysis device is also utilized in the detection of H. pylori infection and can also be used by consumers to track lung capacity and smoking cessation with the help of compact breathalyzers that can be paired with the user’s smartphone.

North America is expected to be a prominent market for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) due to the high crime rate in certain areas and stringent drug testing regulations implemented by governments in the region. Rising awareness about drug trafficking in Asia Pacific has prompted governments to implement stringent rules & regulations in the region. This is estimated to boost the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in Asia Pacific.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73314

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Dynamics

Increasing laws and regulation by governments against alcohol and drug abuse

Rising incidences of drug and alcohol-related crime has fueled the demand for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer), which can detect alcohol content in the body and help reduce such incidences. Increasing awareness about alcohol and drug abuse has prompted governments and regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and European Commission, to enact numerous laws. Moreover, rising integration of smart devices with breath analyzer devices is offering significant opportunity to the (breathalyzer) market. Additionally, innovative product offerings in medical applications are also expected to fuel the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in the near future.

Inaccuracy in results and hygiene concerns to hamper smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market

Advances in technology have also led to the development of devices that can trick or mislead breath analyze devices, thereby affecting the results obtained from these devices. This is projected to hamper the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market.

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Competition Landscape

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market” https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73314

Key Players Operating in Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market

AK GlobalTech Corporation

Quest Products, Inc.

MPD, Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

Intoximeters, Inc.

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

BACtrack, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to be a major market for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market globally, in the near future, due to increasing use of personal breath analyzers and rising applications of smart breathalyzer in the healthcare industry. The smart breath analysis device market in Europe is also projected to expand in the near future, due to increasing awareness about conferences such as the International Alcohol Interlock Symposium. Additionally, stringent laws for traffic safety and increasing usage of breath analyzers are offering considerable opportunity to the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in the Europe region.

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market: Research Scope

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by Technology

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor

Infrared

Crystal

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market, by Application

Alcohol Detection

Drug Detection

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Cancer

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com