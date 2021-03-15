Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Supported Scaffolding Market

Supported Scaffolding – A study on a type of temporary platform used for supporting workers and materials at construction sites

Scaffolds are elevated and temporary structures that are used as work platforms by workers at construction sites, and at repair and maintenance works or events

Supported scaffolds are among the most popularly used scaffolds that comprise single or multiple platforms, which are supported with the help of strong load bearing components such as frames, outriggers, poles, and legs.

Some of the major industries where supported scaffolds are used includes construction, oil & gas, and cement industries

Exponential growth in construction industry globally is projected to encourage the growth of the global supported scaffolding market

In the coming years, the emerging demand for enhanced ruggedness and anti-corrosion qualities from the work associated with high-rise infrastructure, and maintenance and construction of industrial projects is expected to significantly drive the market

Growing construction of high rise infrastructure expected to drive the global supported scaffolding market

Growing safety concerns of workers and widespread implementation of regulations supporting labor safety have increased the demand for supported scaffolding solutions that are suitable for locations with high wind pressure.

Supported scaffolding manufacturers across the globe are thus focusing on novel solutions that specifically cater to the demand from high rise building construction and maintenance.

Rapidly emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to generate noteworthy demand opportunity for sturdy and enhanced supported scaffolding systems during the forecast period. Some of the prominent projects to drive the market include RAPID (Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development) in Pengerang, Johor, the LRT (Light Rail Transit) 3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia in Klang, Malaysia etc.

Rising demand for new design requirements by contractors to offer significant growth opportunities

Contractors active in the industrial and general building construction and maintenance sector worldwide are avidly looking for design solution support from scaffolding manufacturers and service providers. Burgeoning need for design support is predominantly due to growing safety concerns for projects requiring the scaffolding solution for bearing incidental and live loads of the concrete reinforced structures.

The trend is expected to offer the market a growth opportunity to expand tailor made offerings for such niche projects.

Besides, shifting consumer preferences toward adoption of aluminum support scaffoldings is also projected to contribute to the growth of supported scaffoldings globally

Lack of skilled labor to assemble and dissemble supported scaffolding systems to hinder market growth