Polystyrene Market Report- Size Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2025

The research reports on Polystyrene Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Polystyrene Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Polystyrene Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

LG Chem Ltd and HIP-Petrohemija ad Pancevo

Global polystyrene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 15.50 mtpa in 2018 to 15.56 mtpa by 2023. More than two planned and announced polystyrene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia, and Europe, over the next five years. LG Chem Ltd and HIP-Petrohemija ad Pancevo are the two companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global polystyrene capacity outlook by region

– Global polystyrene capacity outlook by country

– Polystyrene planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major polystyrene producers globally

– Global polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by region

Global polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by country

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 9

2. Global Polystyrene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 10

2.1. Global Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 10

2.2. Global Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 10

2.3. Global Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 11

2.4. Global Polystyrene Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 12

2.5. Global Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Region 13

2.6. Key Companies by Polystyrene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 14

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polystyrene Industry 15

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 16

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries 17

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies 18

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 19

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries 20

3. Global Planned and Announced Polystyrene Plants 21

4. Africa Polystyrene Industry 22

4.1. Africa Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 22

4.2. Africa Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 22

4.3. Africa Polystyrene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 23

4.4. Polystyrene Industry in Egypt 24

4.4.1. Egypt Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 24

5. Asia Polystyrene Industry 25

5.1. Asia Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 25

5.2. Asia Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 25

5.3. Asia Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 26

5.4. Asia Polystyrene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants 27

5.5. Asia Polystyrene Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country 28

5.6. Polystyrene Industry in China 29

5.6.1. China Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 29

5.7. Polystyrene Industry in India 32

5.7.1. India Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 32

5.8. Polystyrene Industry in Singapore 33

5.8.1. Singapore Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 33

5.9. Polystyrene Industry in Malaysia 34

5.9.1. Malaysia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 34

5.10. Polystyrene Industry in South Korea 35

5.10.1. South Korea Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 35

5.11. Polystyrene Industry in Taiwan 36

5.11.1. Taiwan Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 36

5.12. Polystyrene Industry in Thailand 38

5.12.1. Thailand Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 38

5.13. Polystyrene Industry in Indonesia 39

5.13.1. Indonesia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 39

5.14. Polystyrene Industry in Japan 40

5.14.1. Japan Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 40

5.15. Polystyrene Industry in Pakistan 41

5.15.1. Pakistan Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

5.16. Polystyrene Industry in Vietnam 41

5.16.1. Vietnam Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

4. Europe Polystyrene Industry 42

4.1. Europe Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 42

4.2. Europe Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 42

4.3. Europe Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 43

4.4. Europe Polystyrene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 44

4.5. Polystyrene Industry in Germany 47

4.5.1. Germany Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

4.6. Polystyrene Industry in Belgium 48

4.6.1. Belgium Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 48

4.7. Polystyrene Industry in Serbia 49

4.7.1. Serbia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 49

4.8. Polystyrene Industry in Netherlands 50

4.8.1. Netherlands Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

4.9. Polystyrene Industry in Spain 51

4.9.1. Spain Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 51

4.10. Polystyrene Industry in Poland 51

4.10.1. Poland Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 51

4.11. Polystyrene Industry in Czech Republic 52

4.11.1. Czech Republic Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 52

4.12. Polystyrene Industry in Italy 53

4.12.1. Italy Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 53

4.13. Polystyrene Industry in France 54

4.13.1. France Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 54

4.14. Polystyrene Industry in Croatia 55

4.14.1. Croatia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 55

4.15. Polystyrene Industry in Greece 56

4.15.1. Greece Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 56

4.16. Polystyrene Industry in Hungary 57

4.16.1. Hungary Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 57

4.17. Polystyrene Industry in Sweden 57

4.17.1. Sweden Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 57

5. Former Soviet Union Polystyrene Industry 58

5.1. Former Soviet Union Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 58

5.2. Former Soviet Union Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 58

5.3. Former Soviet Union Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 59

5.4. Polystyrene Industry in Russia 60

5.4.1. Russia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 60

5.5. Polystyrene Industry in Kazakhstan 61

5.5.1. Kazakhstan Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

5.6. Polystyrene Industry in Ukraine 61

5.6.1. Ukraine Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

6. Middle East Polystyrene Industry 62

6.1. Middle East Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 62

6.2. Middle East Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 62

6.3. Middle East Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 63

6.4. Polystyrene Industry in Iran 64

6.4.1. Iran Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 64

6.5. Polystyrene Industry in Saudi Arabia 65

6.5.1. Saudi Arabia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 65

6.6. Polystyrene Industry in Turkey 66

6.6.1. Turkey Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 66

7. North America Polystyrene Industry 67

7.1. North America Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 67

7.2. North America Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 67

7.3. North America Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 68

7.4. North America Polystyrene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 69

7.5. Polystyrene Industry in the US 72

7.5.1. The US Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 72

7.6. Polystyrene Industry in Mexico 75

7.6.1. Mexico Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 75

8. South America Polystyrene Industry 76

8.1. South America Polystyrene Industry, An Overview 76

8.2. South America Polystyrene Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 76

8.3. South America Polystyrene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 77

8.4. South America Polystyrene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 78

8.5. Polystyrene Industry in Argentina 80

8.5.1. Argentina Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 80

8.6. Polystyrene Industry in Venezuela 80

8.6.1. Venezuela Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 80

8.7. Polystyrene Industry in Brazil 81

8.7.1. Brazil Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 81

8.8. Polystyrene Industry in Colombia 82

8.8.1. Colombia Polystyrene Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 82

9. Appendix 83

9.1. Definitions 83

9.1.1. Installed Capacity 83

9.2. Abbreviations 83

9.3. Status Definition 83

9.4. Methodology 83

9.4.1. Coverage 84

9.4.2. Secondary Research 84

9.5. Contact Us 84

9.6. Disclaimer 84