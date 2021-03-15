Plant-Based Milk Market Latest Trends, Sales Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

“Plant-Based Milk Market” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Plant-Based Milk Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

The major players profiled in this report include: Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, SunOpta, Earth’s Own Food Company, The Hershey Company, Edward & Sons Trading Co, Alpina Food S.R.L., THE BRIDGE S.R.L, Kaslink Foods, Danone, Hain Celestial, Vitasoy, Freedom Nutritional Products, McCormick & Company, Goya Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Chef’s Choice Foods Co., Ltd and Oishi other domestic and global players.

On the basis of nature, the plant-based milk market is segmented into organic, conventional, and others.

On the basis of formulation, the plant-based milk market is segmented into organic, conventional, and others.

On the basis of source, the plant-based milk market is segmented into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others.

On the basis of application, the plant-based milk market is segmented into food and beverage industry, foodservice industry, and household/retail.

On the basis of distribution channel, the plant-based milk market is segmented into business to business, and business to consumer. Business to Consumer is further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, conventional stores, specialty stores, retail stores and online retail.

Plant-based milk is made from almond, hemp, coconut, rice, cereals, nuts and soy plants which offer consumers several health benefits compared to dairy milk. They are widely used in applications such as beverages, milk, cheese and ice-cream and also provide nutrients such as protein, fat, vitamins and carbohydrates.

The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.Plant-based milk market is expected to reach USD 38.90 billion and growing at a rate of 15.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing shift in consumer preference for plant-based food products in daily diets is expected to drive the growth of the plant-based milk market in the above mentioned period.

The increasing obese population, growing diabetic populace, rising disposable income of the people, swift urbanization, expansion of the beverage industry are some of the factors behind the growth of the plant-based milk market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing incidences of lactose intolerance among individuals all around the world will and increasing number milk allergies further several opportunities that will led to the growth of the plant-based milk market in the above mentioned period.

Dearth of awareness among people about plant-based beverages and concerns regarding beverage additives will act as restraints to the growth of the plant-based milk market in the above mentioned period. However, it may also challenge the plant-based milk market growth.

Plant-Based Milk Market Country Level Analysis

Plant-based milk market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, nature, formulation, source, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the plant-based milk market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the plant-based milk market due to the growing demand in the lactose free milk, veganism and urbanization while North America is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of the increasing caution over hormones and antibiotics in dairy.

