Plant-Based Meat Market 2021 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis, And Forecasts To 2027

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of Global Plant Based Meat Market Report-

Plant Based Meat is a meat made from plant extracts, which is specially designed and manufactured to have the same appearance, the same flavor and the same cooking style as traditional meat. Foods made from non-meat products that contain no other animal products (such as dairy products), but can be used as meat substitutes having the same protein content are called plant-based meat products. Many plant meat products are soy or gluten based which are wholly extracted from plants. Currently, meat products of vegetable origin are processed by two basic methods, namely by thermoplastic extrusion or fiber spinning. Thermoplastic extrusion is the most common method of producing vegetable meat products. It is seen as a cost-effective way to adapt to mass production. On the other hand, spinning fibers increases production costs, eliminating the benefits of producing inexpensive plant-based meat products. There are many benefits associated to a plant-based diet, topping the list is its health benefits. A plant-based meat reduces the level of cholesterol in body, helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure, cancers, diabetes, cardiac arrest, and aids in losing weight. It is very beneficial to prevent obesity. Moreover, a plant-based vegetarian diet can help maintain the health of environment too, by a low-level emission of greenhouse gases in the air, that account for nearly 38.2% of the global greenhouse emission from the cooking of the natural meat products. Plant-based meat finds applications in various applications in the replacements of animal meat, including beef, goat-meat, burgers, sausages, chicken, meatballs and others.

Global Plant Based Meat Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-users and product. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into soy, pea, beans, nuts, wheat, seeds and others. On the basis of type, market is segmented into pork, lamb, fish, turkey, beef and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into household, retail and others. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into burger patties, strips, nuggets, sausages, fillets, slices and others.

The regions covered in this plant-based meat market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of plant-based meat is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Plant Based Meat Companies

Plant-Based Meat Market report covers major key players in the market like

Impossible Foods

Garden Protein International

Beyond Meat

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

Maple Leaf Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Amy’s Kitchen

Tofurky

Gold & Green Foods

Sunfed

VBites.

Global Plant-based meat Market Dynamics-

Rising demand for a vegetarian and vegan diet pertaining to a healthy lifestyle and medical fitness, increasing endeavours of animal rights organizations like PETA to spread awareness about the benefits of vegetarianism and growing efforts for R&D of plant based meat to attain better texture, aroma, nutrient content and taste are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Plant based meat Market. There are around 375 million vegetarians worldwide, and as per Google Trends, interest of population in veganism has increased by 7 folds between 2014 & 2019. A plant-based diet aids a large amount in maintaining health aspects in a country. According to a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), US could save a whopping amount of around USD 180 billion, if switched to a plant-based diet. Moreover, rising environmental concerns due to animal meat and its global awareness is another driver for market growth.

However, availability of other tasteful animal meat alternatives, negative perception of people about veganism, opposition by meat vendors, and cultural bounds across nations that appreciate flesh-eating are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of Plant-based meat market.

There has been a growing interest of food companies and large firms to invest and sponsor small start-ups of plant-based meat products, owing to the large line of benefits catered by plant-based diet. As per a news article in Economic Times, an Indian start-up GoodDot, which is in the production of plant-based chicken food items, raised an investment sum of around USD 200000, from a big industry leader NewCrop Capital which has also funded Beyond Meat, when it started in its plant-based food operations. These offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in future.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Plant-based Meat Market.

North America is expected to dominate the market share of Plant-based meat because of the propelling vegetarian and flexitarian population. Incidences of obesity and cardiovascular disease is high across the region, which is linked to the increased consumption of processed meat, and has led to consumers not consuming meat. They are turning to healthier diets and herbal products, which taste more like meat and have almost the same protein content, which will stimulate the market in the years to come. However, due to the increased awareness of vegan products about consumer health, the high availability of plant-based meat products in grocery stores and the shift from cultivation to a diet based on organic natural ingredients, Europe will develop at a healthy pace. As per the statistics, the market of plant-based diet in US is worth $684 million, with the advent of popular food firms like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a fastest growth owing to the adoption of a plant-based diet on a large scale in the region. This is primarily due to a raised awareness and encouragement in people for remaining healthy by switching to the alternatives of animal meat. In the region, China is expected to be a dominant adopter of plant-based meat, since there are growing instances of overweight people and obesity flourishing in the country. Moreover, Chinese population deals in the consumption and production of a large amount of animal meat, hence can be a great platform to provide promising opportunities for the growth and adoption of plant-based meat. As per Food Revolution Network statistics, Chinese government released new dietary guidelines encouraging its 1.3 billion population to take up plant-based meat. In fact, in Hong Kong, around 22.4% of the population are into eating some sort of plant-based diet.

Key Benefits of Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Plant-Based Meat Market Segmentation:

By Source:- Soy, Pea, Beans, Nuts, Wheat, Seeds and others

By Type:- Pork, Lamb, Fish, Turkey, Beef and others

By End-User:- Household, Retail and others

By Product:- Burger Patties, Strips, Nuggets, Sausages, Meatballs and others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

