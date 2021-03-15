Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing Market 2021-28| Publicis Touchpoint Solutions, inVentiv Health, QuintilesIMS, PDI, Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Granard Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing

Pharma companies are increasingly outsourcing their functions to reduce expenses. A few services that are gaining popularity among pharma firms include formulation development, analytical and testing services, API manufacturing, clinical trials management and solid dose manufacturing.

The sole purpose of a contract sales organization is to provide sales resource to its clients, without taking title to their products. Sales outsourcing providers include manufacturers’ representatives, contract sales organizations, sales agents or SO outsourcing consultants.

Pharmaceutical Sales Reps are the salespeople employed by pharma, biotech or healthcare companies to sell their products to a variety of external stakeholders. These Sales Reps are also involved in educating and influencing healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders on the benefits of the company’s products.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services (UDG Healthcare PLC), Publicis Touchpoint Solutions, inVentiv Health, QuintilesIMS, PDI, Granard Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing, Vanguard Pharma Inc, GTS Solution, MABICO S.A, Sales Partnerships.

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

