[PDF] V2X Communication Market : Some Secrets You Should Know For Go To Top In The Industry

The V2X Communication market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2015 to 2020. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2027.

Key Manufacturers Analysis: Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

This dedicated section of the report on global V2X Communication market unleashes discernable information and requisite understanding about various market players, established veterans as well as aspiring players willing to cite plausible entry into the competition spectrum.

V2X Communication Market Taxonomy:

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Report Offerings in a Gist:

A holistic documentation of current market influencers such as COVID-19 pandemic and consequent implications. A point-by-point overview of all major segments as well as cross sectional analysis of the aforementioned V2X Communication market, inclusive also of core manufacturer activity. A rigorous real-time analytical review of the industrial developments, across a multi-faceted perspective to encourage lucrative business discretion. A systematic representation of major opportunity mapping, competition intensity as well as barrier analysis to encourage wise business ventures. A thorough evaluation of regional developments, encapsulating diverse developments from a country-wise perspective.

