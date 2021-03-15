Patient Portal Market Value to Increase by US$ 8,938.75 million in the Forecast Period 2021-2027 At A Rate (CAGR) Of 18.8% with Top Companies Like Greenway Health LLC, CureMD Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare

The patient portal market was valued at US$2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2021–2027.

Worldwide Patient Portal Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Patient Portal Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Patient Portal Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Patient Portal Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market.

Key companies Included in Patient Portal Market:-

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

The growth of the patient portal market is driven by increasing demand for EHRs and the rising use of smartphones. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth.

Patient Portal Market – by Product

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market – by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market – by End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Global Patient Portal market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Patient Portal market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Patient Portal Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Patient Portal Market – Market Landscape Patient Portal Market – Global Analysis Patient Portal Market Analysis– by Treatment Patient Portal Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Patient Portal Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Patient Portal Market Patient Portal Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Patient Portal Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Patient Portal market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Patient Portal market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Patient Portal market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Patient Portal market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

