Parking Management Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2027

Factors such as an increase in demand for effective and efficient parking solutions especially among densely populated cities and the growing number of the registered passenger vehicle is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years. Further, the increasing popularity of smart cities concepts and the subsequent adoption of technology-driven mobility and smart parking solution is also anticipated to fuel the demand for parking management solutions in the forecast period.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Competitive Landscape: Parking Management Market: Indigo Parking Service, APCOA, Flowbird Group, Parkmobile, TIBA Parking, Smart Parking Limited, T2 Systems, Swarco, Passport Inc., and Skidata AG among others.

Parking solution such as parking guidance system offers real-time navigational and parking space availability to the different motorist and passenger vehicles. This facilitates in efficient utilization of parking space as well as reduces the time spent by individuals looking for empty parking space. Moreover, other technology-enabled solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and parking fees payment & reservation through mobile app enable seamless enforcement and revenue management solutions to different end-users.

Moreover, the report elaborates different internal and external factors of the global Parking Management market. Data related to organizations such as the sales amassed by the manufacturers have also been mentioned. The report offers data related to the firm’s price models along with gross margins. The report further focuses on market dynamics, growth drivers, developing market segments, and the market growth curve based on past, present, and future market data.

To comprehend global Parking Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The Key Highlights of the Report:

Estimates on market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2027, and forecast to 2027.

The structure of global Parking Management market by identifying its various sub-segments

Analysis of the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

Detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market including growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks.

