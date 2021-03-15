Optical Interconnect Market 2021 Outlook -3M Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Molex Electronic Solutions

Optical Interconnect Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Optical Interconnect Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The optical interconnect market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Optical Interconnect Market are 3M Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Molex Electronic Solutions, Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Go!Foton, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced a new simulation workflow capability that seamlessly connects PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) with VPI Design Suite from VPIphotonics, enabling designers to predict the signal integrity of Electrical-Optical-Electrical data links. With this new seamless design flow linking simulations of the electronic circuits at the transceivers with simulations of the optical fiber link, the company focuses to jointly deliver a unique solution that offers the investigation and optimization of overall system performance.

– July 2019 – Cisco agreed to pay USD 2.6 billion to acquire Acacia Communications to allow growth in Cisco’s switching, routing, and optical networking portfolio. Upon completion of this acquisition, Acacia employees will join Cisco’s Optical Systems and Optics business in the networking and security business, which comes under Cisco’s leadership.

Key Market Trends:

Data Center to Account for High Market Share

– Current data center networks, which are based on electronic packet switches, experiences an exponential increase in network traffic due to cloud computing development. Optical interconnects emerged as a promising alternative that offers high throughput, low latency, and reduced power consumption.

– According to IEEE Communications, all-optical networks could provide up to 75% energy savings in the data centers. Especially in large data centers used in enterprises, the use of power ef?cient, high bandwidth, and low latency interconnects is of paramount importance, and there is signi?cant interest in the deployment of optical interconnects in these data centers.

– Currently, optical technology is utilized in data centers is only for point-to-point links, which is in the same way as point-to-point optical links that were used in older telecommunication networks (opaque networks). However, optically switched interconnects are still in the research phase.

– Further, the bandwidth capacity needs to increase along with reduced power consumption within data center networks, which has increased the demand for efficient interconnects. These functions are not available with traditional interconnects which are copper based, thus further enhancing the utility, and in turn, the need for optical interconnect market.

Regional Outlook of Optical Interconnect Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Optical Interconnect Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.