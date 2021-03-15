Online Dating Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Global Recent Developments 2021- Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony), Bumble

The Online Dating market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the Global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of Global Online Dating Market with its specific geographical regions.

The report entitled Global Online Dating Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the online dating market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global online dating market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis as well. The report also provides detailed analysis of the online dating market value and volume for the following regions: Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania and Africa.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online dating market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the online dating market are Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony) and Bumble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Online Dating Market Report are:

Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony), Bumble

Regional Analysis for Online Dating Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Online Dating market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

News and Updates:

Apr 14, 2020 Bumble now lets people match with anyone in their country

SEPTEMBER 5 2019 San Francisco Print Print April 24, 2020 Facebook to launch ‘virtual dating’ over Messenger for Facebook Dating users

Facebook launches online dating service in US

July 1, 2019 Spark Networks SE closes its $258M acquisition of dating brand Zoosk

Online Dating Market Scenario:

Online dating services serve as a platform for connecting people with similar tastes and interests. Online dating enables like-minded people to connect with each other by interacting through computer or mobile devices. Online dating services are fast and convenient and provide several other benefits as well such as tailormade search, an expanded dating and social circle and improved dating skills and prospects.

The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.

The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop.Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.

The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is expected to augment even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies. Moreover, the market growth would be bolstered by various market trends like growth in blockchain technology, rising use of big data and increasing adoption among older generation.

Table of Contents

-Online Dating Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Online Dating Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Online Dating market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Online Dating Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

