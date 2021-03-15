Oil Refining Market: Global INdustry Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Oil Refining Market report from Stratview Research is an outcome of meticulous research methodology that digs deep into the market, covering the micro aspects of the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis of the correlated key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like investments, expansion of capacity, technological growth, etc. Also it has been generated after accumulating data from various authentic and reliable sources.

Oil refining market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The prime factors contributing to the demand for oil refining are rapid industrialization, growing population, changing demographics, and improving living standards. There is an increased investment on construction and upgradation of refineries to fulfill petroleum product demand.

Soaring high or falling during Covid-19 Pandemic

In several countries, the novel Coronavirus pandemic has brought economic activity to its knees. Countries are still struggling to deal with the pandemic and with the economic devastation that it has brought. While most organizations are nowhere to be seen as profiting from the pandemic, there are some organisations which were stable during this tenure and are expected to grow bit-by-bit hereafter.

Stratview Research’s report on Oil Refining Market helps to take a sneak peek into its market performance in the year 2020, and how it will perform in and after the year 2021.

The key players in Oil Refining market are:

BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, Rosneft PAO, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sinopec Corp., Total SA, and Others.

