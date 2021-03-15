Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025

Technology is developing at a very fast pace. Technology when combined with even simple objects can enhance the levels of comfort and safety, especially in the automobile sector. Air intake duct is a small entity but creates a lot of noise. But, nowadays the air intake ducts are available in the form of noise absorbing air intake duct. The noise absorbing air intake duct is manufactured with the help of special noise absorbing materials.

Market Overview:

In order to reduce the transmission of sound and noise through ducts, noise control materials are used to form noise absorbing air intake duct. These materials absorb the noise travelling through ducts. Companies such as AudioSeal manufacture products such as AudioSeal lag and wrap which can be wrapped around ducts and pipes in the manufacturing of noise absorbing air intake ducts. This wrapping helps to block the transmission of sound out of or into the system. In HVAC systems (Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), flat acoustic foam, duct silencers or plenum return silencers are used to decrease the amount of noise or sound travelling through the ducts.

Two types of sounds are produced by Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems. These are Aerodynamic noise and Structure-borne noise. The aerodynamic noise is produced due to turbulent, and high-velocity air inducts. The structure-borne noise is caused due to components such as compressors, motors, and fans. Components such as Sound absorbers and Multi-ducts sound eliminators for air pipe are used for the purpose of absorbing the noise in the air intake ducts and thus manufacture of noise absorbing air intake duct. If the sound pressure levels are greater than the sound pressure levels per frequency of the corresponding RC and NC curve, acoustic remedies such as the installation of silencers (sound trap or sound attenuator) are to be used.

Market Dynamics:

One of the major drivers of the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Ducts market is increase in adoption of Automated Resonator Intake Ducts (ARIDs) by vehicle enthusiasts. The noise created by automobiles or HVAC systems can be very disturbing and irritating. This is the reason why the consumers are demanding noise absorbing air intake ducts instead of traditional air intake ducts. There are limited players in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Ducts Market. It is estimated that as new players are entering the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Ducts market, the market will grow at a fast pace in the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The few key players that the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Ducts market has, compete in terms of advancements, product price, customer focus, weight reduction, performance, and quality. Thus, in order to provide products that are better than their competitors, noise absorbing air intake ducts manufacturers provide products that are technologically advanced and attract the consumers. As the people are becoming more concerned about the environment, the demand for Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct in the vehicles is expected to rise. This is because Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct help in reducing the sound pollution caused due to vehicles.

With the growing demand for reduction in the weight of automobiles, manufacturers in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct market are coming up with innovative solutions. Nowadays, Low Weight Reinforce Thermoplastics (LWRT) are being used in the construction of the interiors of automobiles. Seeberlite is a noise-reducing material that is currently being utilized to manufacture noise absorbing air intake ducts. It is basically, a glass fiber reinforced polypropylene sandwich structure known as a Seeberlite.

Market segmentation:

The Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market is segmented into two types based on the distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market is segmented into Aftermarket and OEMs.

On the basis of the region type, the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market is segmented into- North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific Except Japan (APEJ), Middle-East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market. Increase in the adoption of commercial vehicles in countries such as China and India combined with the demand for noise absorbing air intake duct has made automobile manufacturers to incorporate advanced features in automobiles. Gradually, Asia-Pacific region is being called the automobile hub owing to increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

The increase in the sale of automobiles in the China region is likely to boost the demand for Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct in these regions. Also, owing to high demand and significant vehicle production in China, China is estimated to show significant growth trends in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market. With the growing awareness about issues such as environment cleanliness, the governments of various countries are taking measures. These governments are urging people to use products that are environment friendly. Noise Absorbing Air Intake duct help in minimizing sound pollution caused due to vehicles. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market.

Key Players:

The limited presence of players in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market is a good opportunity for other bigger players to enter the market. The key players that the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct market has, compete in terms of advancements in technology, product price, customer focus, weight reduction, performance, and quality. In recent years, in various regions, a number of small vendors have emerged in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct market that are concentrating on noise absorbing air intake duct made with the help of integrated plastic manufacturing technologies.

One of the major players of the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Duct Market are, MAHLE International GMBH utilizes an intake silencer that includes a pipe for conducting a gas mixture. The pipe is surrounded by an absorption layer that absorbs the sound transmitted by the gas mixture.

Some of the major players identified in the Noise Absorbing Air Intake Ducts Market include Bolton Plastics Components, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Woco Group, MAHLE International GMBH, Magneti Marelli, MANN+HUMMEL and Avon Automotive, Excell Corporation, Revotec Ltd, and SIGARTH AB.