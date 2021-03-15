New Report: At 8.50% CAGR, Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Growth Analysis to accrue USD 11168.93 Billion by 2025

Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market is valued at USD 6309.62 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11168.93 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period.

Rising geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the usage of advanced wound care products are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/550

Scope of Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market Report–

Advanced wound dressing is used to heal acute and chronic wounds especially thse chronic wounds. Advanced wound dressing has shown very significant results in diabetic patients as well in chronic wounds that takes a long time or cannot be healed by traditional wound dressings. It revolves around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound, room to breathe. Products utilized in most wound care generally fit better around different wound shapes and sizes and are more resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles. For instance; film dressings are intended to adhere firmly to the skin surrounding a wound without sticking to the wound itself. This creates a moist environment and helps to avoid necrosis. Seaweed-derived alginate dressings come in a variation of shapes to cover wounds and trap bacteria, which can be removed during dressing changes.

Key Players-

Global Advanced Wound Dressingmarket report covers prominent players like Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.), Convatec Group PLC, Baxter International, Inc., The 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Health Care AB and among others.

The regions covered in this Advanced Wound Dressing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Advanced Wound Dressing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing prevalence of type I and II diabetes is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound dressing products as prolonged diabetes leads to diabetic foot ulcers. For instance: as per the International Diabetes Federation, global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030. Increasing cases of burns and trauma injuries across the globe are also anticipated to propel the market growth. According to the American Burn Association (ABA), in 2016, around 486,000 people were given medical treatment due to burn injuries in U.S. It is also reported that complications of infection have accounted to be highest in burn patients. However, less awareness in developing countries and high cost associated with advanced wound dressing products can hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Foam dressings, Hydrogels, Film dressings, Alginates, Wound contact layer, Super absorbent dressing

By End-User:

Hospitals, Wound care centers, Ambulatory centers, Home healthcare, Clinics, Community healthcare

Regional Analysis –

North America dominated the global advanced wound dressing market in 2018 owing to the increasing road accidents, sports injuries, and presence of several key players in this region is anticipated. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT); over 37,000 people die in road crashes each year, an additional 2.35 million are injured or disabled in United States. Moreover, the presence of adequate skilled professionals and highly developed healthcare infrastructure are also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of advanced wound dressing in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/advanced-wound-dressing-market

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/