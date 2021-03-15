Network Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by forecast 2027

Rising number of connected devices and increasing benefits of real-time network analytics is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing SDN integration with existing network infrastructure, rising data volumes & changes in the traffic patterns, increasing data complexity due to integration of new technologies and growing demand from sectors such as healthcare & BFSI will further accelerate the network analytics market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Network Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.40% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Network analytics is usually designed for enterprises & organizations so that they can collect data and analyse them which will help them to accelerate their performance and security of the network. They are widely used in industries such as managed service provider, healthcare, telecom service provider, BFSI and others.

Dearth of proper budget among small medium enterprises, high CAPEX & OPEX and rising security & privacy concern is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Network Analytics market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Network Analytics market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-network-analytics-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the network analytics market report are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia, NETSCOUT, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., SevOne, SAS Institute Inc., Sandvine, Fortinet, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Broadcom, NIVID Technologies, Extreme Networks, Ciena Corporation, NetVelocity.net among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Network Analytics Market

On the basis of component, the network analytics market is divided into network intelligence solutions and services. Services segment of the market is divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is divided into consulting services and support & maintenance services.

Based on application, the network analytics market is divided into customer analysis, risk management and fault detection, network performance management, compliance management, quality management and others.

The deployment type segment of the network analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

End-users segment of the network analytics market is divided into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom service providers, media and entertainment, government, healthcare, BFSI, communication service provider and others.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-network-analytics-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Network Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Network Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Network Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Analytics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Network Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-network-analytics-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

COVID-19 Impact on Network Analytics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-network-analytics-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-network-analytics-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]