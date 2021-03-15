Moringa Ingredients Market Size, Share Industry Growth, Demand, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Moringa Ingredients Market is valued at USD 5.66 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.44% over the forecast period.

Rising awareness of medical advantages of moringa-based products, increasing disposable income, and growing prevalence for plant-based cosmetic products, collective popularity for organic products, and increasing demand for hair & skin potions are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Moringa Ingredients Companies:

Some of the top key players in MoringaIingredients market includes,

Scope of Moringa Ingredients Market-

Moringa is a plant which is mainly used to make medicine. They are very advantageous for the conditions such as diabetes, obesity and others. Some of the common products of the moringa include moringa oil, moringa tea, leaf powder, moringa fruits/pods and others. Moringa flowers, seeds, pods, leaves, gum, and bark have properties to relieve vitamin and mineral deficiencies, promote normal blood glucose levels, provide support for a healthy cardiovascular system, body’s anti-inflammatory mechanisms, and immune system, neutralize free radicals, and enrich anemic blood. They have potential benefits to overcome malnutrition, lactating mothers, general weakness, depression, menopause, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Moringa oleifera also known as drumstick tree or miracle tree is the sole genus in the Moringaceae flowering plant family. It comprises 14 species from tropical and subtropical regions. It is widely used in the manufacturing of supplements, perfumes, body creams, and medicines. Moringa seed oil is used as an ingredient in cosmetics, lubrication, and biodiesel.

Moringa Ingredients market report is segmented based on product type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, moringa ingredients market is classified into moringa seeds and oil, moringa leaves and leaf powder, moringa fruits, tea, and pods. Based upon application, moringa ingredients market is classified into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and others.

The regions covered in this moringa ingredients market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of moringa ingredients is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Moringa Ingredients Market Reports-

Moringa Ingredients market report covers prominent players like ANCIENT GREENFIELDS PVT LTD, Earth Expo Company, Grenera.com, Kuli Kuli, Inc., HERBS & CROPS OVERSEAS, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Organic India Pvt Ltd, Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD., Moringa Wellness Corporation, GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, DAWN MORINGA, and among others.

Moringa Ingredients Market Dynamics –

Growing demand for food supplements due to rising awareness about nutrition, increase in geriatric population, hectic lifestyle, and rising disposable income are some factors driving the moringa ingredients market growth. According to World Health Organization, by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. Currently, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. By 2050, there will be nearly this many (120 million) living in China alone, and 434 million people in this age group worldwide. Additionally, rising awareness of medical advantages of moringa-based products, increasing disposable income, growing prevalence for plant based cosmetic products, increasing popularity for organic products, and increasing demand for hair & skin potions is also expected to drive the market over forecast period. However, increasing demand for wheat-based products is projected to restrain moringa ingredients market growth. Also, stringent government regulations regarding the export of moringa may hinders the market growth.

Moringa Ingredients Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the moringa ingredients market due to growing demand for plant-based supplements. Swelling demand for natural cosmetic products in the U.S. and Canada may augment regional growth. According to Canadian Industry Statistics, net revenues of natural cosmetics have increased by 27.0% in 2017. Additionally, increasing demand for organic health supplements as they are used to reduce weight and calorie reduction may support regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is growing at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rising awareness among individuals regarding nutritional improvement may accelerate regional growth demand. Rising number of brand campaigns on electronic media to create product awareness among individuals by major manufacturers should favor market growth. Presence of a large number of moringa products in India and China, due to the ample availability of raw materials, and favorable FDI policies may support industry growth in the region.

Moringa Ingredients Market Segmentation –

By Product Type:- Moringa Seeds and Oil, Moringa Leaves and Leaf Powder, Moringa Fruits, Tea, and Pods

By Application:- Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

