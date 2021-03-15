MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market 2021 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market is valued at USD 14.39 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 29.04 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period.

The growing popularity of digital content due to the wider smartphone penetration and the popularity of online games are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Massively Multiplayer Online Games Companies

Leading Companies Mentioned in MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market are,

Activision Blizzard, Inc

Aeria Games GmbH

Ankama; CCP HF

Changyou.com Ltd.

CipSoft GmbH

Cryptic Studios Inc.

eGames.com

Electronic Arts, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Jagex Limited

King.com Ltd.

Konami Gaming, Inc.;

NCSOFT Corporation

NetEase, Inc.

NEXON Corporation

Perfect World Entertainment, Inc.

Riot Games, Inc.

Scope of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market-

MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games) are sub-genre of MMO games. MMORPG takes place in a determined state world where thousands or millions of players are playing simultaneously and improve their own characters in a role-playing atmosphere. The simulated world of this game is never static because the events would take place across the game even if the player is logged off. In the world of entertainment which consists of movies, music, games etc., online gaming is gaining more popularity as compared to music and film industry. Launch of a huge number of adventurous games which include the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and more, provide gamers a more pleasant and exciting experience as compared to movies of long period. An online game is that group of games which needs an internet connection and can allow two or more players to participate at the equal time from different locations. These online games can also be played through consoles, smartphones and tablets or via peer-to-peer setups.

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market report is segmented based on product type, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market is classified into MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG), MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS), MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS) and others. Based upon end users, MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market is classified into amateur gamers and professional gamers.

The regions covered in this MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Reports-

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market report covers prominent players like Activision Blizzard, Inc.; Aeria Games GmbH; Ankama; CCP HF; Changyou.com Ltd.; CipSoft GmbH; Cryptic Studios Inc.; eGames.com; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.; Jagex Limited; King.com Ltd.; Konami Gaming, Inc.; NCSOFT Corporation; NetEase, Inc.; NEXON Corporation; Perfect World Entertainment, Inc.; Riot Games, Inc.; SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.; Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd.; Softnyx Ltd.; Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.; Tencent Cloud; The Walt Disney Company; Webzen Inc. and among others.

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Dynamics –

The growing popularity of digital content is one of the primary factors driving the online gaming industry which in turn will directly impact the MMO games market. Additionally, the growth of crypto currency will be one of the key MMO games market trends that will positively impact market growth during the forecast period. Virtual currencies in digital games enhance game experiences by activating power-ups or boosters and exchanging vanity items, weapons, vehicles, and class unlocks. Some games offer in-game purchases of virtual currency, which can be used to purchase virtual items. For instance, GTA and Clash of Clans have clear goals that must be completed to earn virtual currency to purchase virtual items. The popularity of online gaming along with the growth of crypto currency will drive the global MMO games market. Moreover, the advent of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted the growth of several core industrial sectors. Still, the online gaming market is one of the very few industries that is expected to benefit from the ongoing global crisis as more and more consumers are increasingly turning to online gaming while abiding with the lockdown and social distancing guidelines laid down by the government authorities. However, prevalence of piracy, fraudulent gaming activities, connectivity issues etc. are some factors hindering the growth of the market.

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market due, rapid evolution of internet, emergence of console version of MMORPGs and technological advancements such as facial recognition and 3D scanning etc. are some factors driving the growth of the market in this region. The United States has the third highest number of internet users by country, with 293 million peoples.

Asia-Pacific is growing at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rising smartphone penetration and extensive use of the internet and the growing popularity of online gaming drives the growth of market in this region. For instance, in 2017, nearly 1.90 billion internet users will reside in Asia-Pacific—making up more than half of the world’s digital population. The spectators will grow 8.0% this year, driven by mobile adoption. Around 70.1% of internet handlers in the region will use a smartphone.

Key Benefits for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Segmentation –

By Product Type:- MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG), MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS), MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS), Others

By End Users:- Amateur Gamers, Professional Gamers

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

