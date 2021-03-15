Middle East and Africa Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2028

DBMR has added another report with information Tables for authentic and conjecture years addressed with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with straightforward nitty gritty investigation. This likewise Report has additionally been aggregated to give different market viewpoints like size, share, patterns, elements, development, deals, and industry investigation. The serious examination occurred in this report incorporating key profiling of key market players, their center abilities, their solid and flimsy parts, and the serious scene of the market which upholds organizations to represent their individual systems.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market

Middle East & Africa mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of technology, type, cellular connection and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lead based and patch based.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

Growing cases of the cardiac diseases and awareness towards its diagnosis and treatment is leading to the excess utilization of the monitoring systems. Various monitoring systems are available to monitor the cardiac rates such as holters, event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring systems. Across from all devices, MCT provides the efficient results from 24 hours till 30 days. The wide range of applications in the field of research, diagnostics, data storage and growing research oriented programs are boosting the requirement of the mobile cardiac telemetry in medical sector. The overall market of mobile cardiac telemetry is growing tremendously due to high reimbursement policies on MCT device and growing number of cardiac diseases.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, Hill-Rom acquired Voalte, developer of smartphone solutions which supports simplifying caregiver communication. After the acquisition, the companies offer a single integrated solution for clients – providing mobile caregiver access to mobile information from intelligent hospital beds, health care call and patient surveillance technologies.

In January 2017, Hill-Rom acquired Mortara Instrument, Inc., a company engaged in providing solutions of diagnostic cardiology and patient monitoring technology. After the acquisition, the company expands diagnostic cardiology franchise with new offerings, the firm extends Hill-Rom’s diagnostic heart franchise, build strong connectivity and leverages worldwide scale.

