Microdisplays Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Worldwide Forecast 2021 to 2027- Credence Research

The study is given to the analysis of the latest growth trends and prospects for the Microdisplays market.

The section “Microdisplays Market” includes an examination of the situation in major sections of the Microdisplays market. The markets in European Union countries are examined in more detail, giving a timeline of financial results reported by major 3PL providers in 2020.

OLED technology is expected to be the fastest growing segment compared to other technologies due to its advantages such as low power consumption and lower chances of failure. OLED technology is expected to see significant growth in the near future, with continuous technological advances and falling technology prices. Several manufacturers have already identified the potential of OLED technology in the microdisplay market and have continually invested a considerable amount in research and development. LCD is the largest technology in the global microdisplay market in 2017. The increasing demand for smart glasses, head-up and head-mounted displays used in augmented reality applications and virtual reality applications is increasing the demand for high-resolution near-to-eye microdisplays. This technology is also widely used in defence, healthcare and consumer electronics applications and is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global microdisplays market was dominated by LCD technology and accounted for half of the revenue share in the overall market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period with its increasing demand from head-up and head mounted displays, wearable devices, thermal imaging glasses and EVFs. Liquid crystal on-Silicon (LCoS) is another major technology in microdisplays market and preferred by several manufacturers due its high energy, brightness and contrast and heating efficiency. OLED technology is expected to witness the fastest growth due it benefits such as low power consumption, better contrast and faster refresh rate. However, high cost of OLED technology is limiting its adoption in many applications.

“Microdisplays Market” is a new report by us that explains how companies’ acquisition expenditures, media spend, business strategies, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business plan are set to change in 2019-2020. This paper gives you access to the category-level spending forecasts, business challenges, budgets, supplier selection criteria, the current size of the marketing and promotion budgets and investment opportunities for senior-level officials. The report also identifies the expected growth of buyers and suppliers, capital expenditure, staff hiring, M and A, and e-procurement. This report not only gives access to the views and strategies of business decision makers and rivals but also examines their actions circling business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and sizes, region.

By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Liquid Crystal On-Silicon (LCoS)

• Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

• Digital Micromirror Devices (DMD)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Other (Holographic displays, micro LED etc)

By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Projection

• Near-to-eye

By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Consumer Electronics

• Military and Defense

• Medical

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Schools and Institutes

• Others

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Our Research's elite panel of leading global senior level executives from enterprises such as such as medical devices, mining, packaging, power, oil, and gas, food and beverage, airports and pharmaceutical.

This report offers:

Analysis of several products, and regions that would provide the clear understanding of the ongoing and future trends in the global Microdisplaysmarket

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market

Quantitative assessment of the current market size and future estimations for the period from 2019to 2027, along with CAGRs for the period from 2021 to 2027

Company profiles that will highlight key information about the imperative players operating in the global Microdisplaysdevices market

Some major players in the global microdisplay industry include LG Display Co. Ltd, eMagin Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, Universal Display Corporation, KopIn Corporation Inc., Himax Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Microvision Inc., Syndiant Inc, Sony Corporation, and others.

