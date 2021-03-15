Mexico Ride Hailing Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi)

Mexico Ride Hailing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Mexico Ride Hailing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Mexico ride-hailing market is expected to register a CAGR of 28%, during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Mexico Ride Hailing Market are Uber Mexico, Didi Chuxing, Cabify (Easy Taxi), BEAT, BlaBlaCar and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In March 2020, Didi Taxi launched in Oaxaca, Mexico. The ride-hailing platform from China has partnered up with Oaxaca’s taxi drivers to jointly launch Didi Taxi.

– In October 2019, Uber Technologies, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Cornershop, a leading online grocery provider in Chile, Mexico, and more recently in Peru and Toronto. The investment is expected to close in early 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Key Market Trends:

Internet and Smartphone Penetration is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The increasing adoption of smartphones embedded with GPS, linked with the availability of digital road maps through APIs, offered the essential supporting facilities such as navigation and tracking for ride-sharing services. The factor in the Mexico ride-sharing market includes the development of shared mobility services, such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Cabify (Easy Taxi) are increasingly adopting in established transportation business patterns across the region.

– Similarly, the increasing volume of transactions made through these digital platforms provided by the shared mobility service companies has been on an upward trend since its launch. In 2019, 71% of Internet users (59.6 million) in Mexico made purchases or paid for services through an application or website, 2.1% more than last year. This will have a positive impact on Mexico ride-hailing market in the future.

– Moreover, Companies operating in this market are offering consumer-centric mobile platforms as well as various vehicle options in order to cater to a larger customer base. For instance, Cabify, a private taxi platform similar to Uber, Didi, and Lyft, will be offering more transportation options in Mexico in the near future. Cabify has broken ground in all the capitals of Latin America and, with their new merger announcement, will continue to expand. Cabify, Easy Taxi, and Movo are combining resources to offer transportation on scooters, public and private taxis. Such approaches will create more opportunities to ride-hailing market in the region.

