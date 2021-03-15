Metal Caps and Closures Market by global COVID-19 impact analysis, industry trends, business strategies, opportunities and forecast to 2026

The global market for Metal caps and closures was valued at US$ 19,064.4 Mn in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Metal caps and closures are available in various diameters and closure types. Metal caps and closures offer stability and rigidity while conveying a superior product image. With a wide array of metal color decorating options metal caps and closures are a favorite choice for food & beverage industry. These closures provide a designed system capable of easy opening & dispensing. These design systems include tamper evident and child resistant packaging. Child resistant metal caps and closures demand is driven by the need to comply with mandating child-resistant packaging of pharmaceuticals. Tamper evident design system of metal caps and closures prevent the undesired premature opening of bottles or containers. Metal caps and closures come with a plastic liners so that the content and the closure are never in contact with each other. Certain metal caps and closures have resistance to cracking in order to withstand excess torque during screwing (as in for screw caps) or other internal forces. Metal caps and closures have wide variety of end use applications, beverage industry being the highest. Metal caps and closures are used in the packaging of beer, wine and spirits especially crown and screw caps. Among metal caps and closures, crown caps are versatile and are made of special metal which when paired with threaded bottle neck provides best fit. Crown caps are affordable, highly functional, easy handling, high speed of application and true tamper resistance. The most common metal caps and closures for glass and plastic bottles are screw caps. Screw caps are laid flat and wrapped around and naturally formed on the bottle making it the most secure to tamper proof and seal wine and spirits. The ability to decorate metal caps and closures with logos or other designs offers a tool for advertising the distinct brand, and in turn, boosts demand for metal caps and closures.

The metal caps and closures market was valued at US$ 8,976.5 Mn in 2017, and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.1%, during the forecast period. Globally, there is a shift in preference for plastic bottles, and the glass bottles market might face turbulence during the forecast period, which might affect the metal caps and closures market.

The growth in international trade of food & beverage can prominently attribute to the rising demand for effective packaging solutions, such as metal caps and closures. These solutions ensure longer shelf life of food and beverage products. Metal caps and closures have wide application including packaging of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic & personal care. Rising demand for liquid medicines is a key factor leading to the growth of the metal caps and closures market. The growing use of child-resistant and tamper evident metal caps and closures has gained huge popularity in the market which has encouraged the manufacturers to produce superior quality metal caps and closures. There has been a rapid growth of metal caps and closures market in the beverage segment especially alcoholic beverage. Innovative metal caps and closures with technology which can help the aging of wines and easy pull caps for beer bottles offer a great consumer appeal. The factor driving the wine metal caps and closures market is usage of metal caps and closures in place of corks which destroy the taste of the wine. Aluminum closures being user-friendly and recyclable, fuel the growth of the metal caps and closures market. The rising number of bars and restaurants have remarkably led to the soaring consumption of beer which acts as a driver for the production of metal caps and closures. Competitive Landscape Key players operating in the global market for metal caps and closures include Crown Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Guala Closures Group, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, Amcor Ltd, O Berk Company, Manaksia Industry Ltd., Pelliconi & C. SPA, CL Smith Company and Closure Systems International