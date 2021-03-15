Media Gateway Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Nokia Corporation, AudioCodes Ltd, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc., Avaya Inc.

Media Gateway Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Media Gateway Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Media Gateway Market are Nokia Corporation, AudioCodes Ltd, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc., Avaya Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Synway Information Engineering Co. Ltd, Dialogic Corp., Mitel Networks Corporation, Grandstream Networks and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Avaya Holdings Corp. announced that its Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow private cloud solution was recognized with a Unified Communications Excellence Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company. The award honors companies who have developed exceptional, unified communications solutions that are leading the way in this growing industry.

– February 2020 – AudioCodes, announced that it was selected by the leading Indian system integrator, HFCL Ltd, to supply voice access infrastructure components and devices for a multimillion US dollar, next-generation IP-based communications network to be rolled out by the Indian Army.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid-based Media Gateways to Hold a Dominant Share of Market

– The changing technology makes an enterprise take extreme measures to prove complete control over their communication systems. Presently, it is challenging for an establishment to shift its whole Unified communication to VoIP, the latest technology. Though, there are many determinants to contemplate before taking such steps, such as current investment on their on-premises set up, adaptability with the existing architecture, systems, and hardware, as well as determinants like user adoption, the cost of implementation, and security concerns.

– Hybrid Communication solution combines IP and Analog the best of two worlds for optimum utilization of IT infrastructure, providing agility and flexibility to organizations, meeting the changing requirements of small to large enterprises. Sometimes the Gateway comprises advanced telephony features to ensure cost-saving, investment optimization, asset utilization, and increased staff productivity, opening doors to newer applications and opportunities.

Regional Outlook of Media Gateway Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.