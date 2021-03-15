BusinessScienceTechnologyWorld

MEA Chiller Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

March 15, 2021
The major drivers for the chiller market in Middle East & Africa are the rising popularity of district cooling systems and growing construction industry. The increasing deployment of district cooling systems (DCS) is positively influencing the MEA chiller market. As these systems are energy-efficient, they are being preferred over traditional cooling systems.

Buildings in the region are now being fitted with DCSs as they consume almost 40.0–50.0% less energy than conventional air conditioning systems. Technological advancements have led to the development of smart connected chillers, which are trending in the MEA chiller market.

As chillers consume about 25.0–35.0% of the total energy in a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, it is becoming imperative to monitor and control their operations. Chillers are compressor-based machines that work by either an absorption–refrigeration cycle or vapor compression to remove heat from liquids, which are then used for cooling large facilities.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the MEA chiller market

  • Historical and the present size of the MEA chiller market
  • Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
  • Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
  • Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
