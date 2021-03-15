Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Overview, Leading Players and Future Analysis

The liquid crystal polymer market stood at $1,037.4 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach $1,447.9 million by 2023.

LCP is used in the consumer electronics industry, as it possesses features such as excellent dielectric strength, exceptional mechanical property retention, impressive dimensional stability, and notable strength at extreme temperatures. All these conducive electrical properties have made this polymer an optimal electronic substrate and packaging substance for high-frequency circuit boards that are deployed in consumer electronic devices. This has motivated companies in the market, such as Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Kuraray Co. Ltd., to increase the LCP production and research in the foreseeable future.

In addition to the electronics industry, LCP is used in the automotive industry for the production of heater plug connectors, pump components, ignition system components, lamp sockets, coil forms, transmission system components, sensors, and others.

This is due to the exceptional advantages offered by this polymer that include high-creep resistance and dimensional stability, especially at extremely high temperatures. Moreover, LCPs also exhibit exceptional fatigue resistance over a wide range of temperatures, and are resistant to concentrated acids, hydrocarbons, and bases, which make them viable for automobile components.

Market Segmentation by Type

Thermotropic

Lyotropic

Market Segmentation by Industry