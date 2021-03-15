Latest Innovations Knocking in North America Last Mile Delivery Market industry is expected to reach 2,648.7 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR 15%

North America Last Mile Delivery market is expected to grow from US$ 740.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,648.7 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 15.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The incorporation of automated technologies and increasing demand for faster deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the rapid growth of E-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to transform the outlook of trade in the forecast period. At a present scenario, the outlook of last-mile delivery is changing rapidly. Technology stands at the center stage and transforming itself to become more responsive, lean, and capable able to fulfill all customer expectations. Many trucking companies are developing their supply chain and delivery process by accepting innovations. These changes have the potential to improve last-mile efficiency

Some of the companies competing in the North America Last Mile Delivery Market are

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

NORTH AMERICA LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Last Mile Delivery segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Last Mile Delivery market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Last Mile Delivery market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

