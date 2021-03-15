Japan Oncology Drugs Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Japan oncology drugs market accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Cancer is a serious medical condition marked by the presence of tumor cells present in the body. The formation of tumor cells take place when the normal cells grow at an abnormal rate. Moreover, these tumor cells also have the ability to spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymphatic system. In addition, cancer has different stages which are based on the growth pattern of tumor. Therefore, the treatment of cancer differs depending on the stage of cancer. Chemotherapy drugs are mostly employed in the treatment of early stage cancers and similarly targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs are generally preferred in the treatment of late stage cancers.

Surge in research related to new drug discovery for cancer treatment, rise in incidence of cancer in Japan, and increase in healthcare expenditure boost the growth of Japan oncology drugs market. Moreover, rise in awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer leading to rise in demand of oncology drugs for treatment is another factor that fuels the growth of the market in Japan. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population also contributes to the growth of the market as the elderly are more prone to certain cancer such as prostate cancer.

In addition, rise in number of pipeline products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Conversely, stringent approval process of oncology drugs in Japan hinders the growth of market.

The Japan oncology drugs market size is studied based on segments, drug class type and indication. Based on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer and others.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class Type

> Chemotherapy

> Targeted Therapy

> Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

> Hormonal Therapy

By Indication

> Blood Cancer

> Breast Cancer

> Gastrointestinal Cancer

> Prostate Cancer

> Lung Cancer

> Skin Cancer

> Ovarian Cancer

> Cervical Cancer

> Other Cancers

List of key players profiled in the report:

> Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

> Johnson and Johnson

> Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

> AstraZeneca plc

> AbbVie Inc.

> Celgene Corporation

> Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

> Astellas Pharma Inc.

> Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

> Sanofi

> Amgen Inc.

> Bayer AG