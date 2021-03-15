Italy Marketing Automation Software Market 2021 Business Scenario – Hubspot, Inc., Adobe Inc., ActiveCampaign, Inc., Adabra, Marketo Inc.

Italy Marketing Automation Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Italy Marketing Automation Software Market are Hubspot, Inc., Adobe Inc., ActiveCampaign, Inc., Adabra, Marketo Inc., LinkedIn Corporation (Drawbridge Inc.), Contactlab, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SALESmanago Marketing Automation, ClickDimensions LLC, IgnitionOne Inc., Act-On Software Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Prometeia announced to support the entire range of needs related to the digital transformation of its customers’ marketing for banks and insurance companies. The CRM business line brings together competences of data scientists in advanced analytics and AI, with expertise in the marketing field as well as in several successful digital transformation projects carried out in collaboration with some of the major banks and insurances in Italy.

Key Market Trends:

Influencer Marketing Tools to Witness Significant Growth

– Influencer marketing focuses on using key leaders for driving the brand’s message to the larger market. Rather than marketing directly to a large group of consumers, the company instead inspire/ hire/ pay influencers to get out the word for brand awareness. According to Assocom, expenditure in digital advertising in Italy in 2019 was EUR 2.23 billion and is expected to reach EUR 2.39 billion in 2020. Among this expense, influencer marketing plays a vital role in the advertisement on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, you-tube, etc.

– In Influencer marketing, the retention rate is approx 37 percent higher than that for customers who come to the brand through other methods. So, not only does influencer marketing generate more customers, but those customers are instantly more loyal.MNC, small and medium enterprises (SME), and startup players are highly focused on investing in such marketing tools.

– Italian fashion luxury brands focused on creating social media engagement for which they take the help of influencer marketing tools. Players such as Prada, Gucci, Versace, Valentino, and many others are using these tools. LaunchMetrics provide access to campaign metrics, including reach and engagement results through a platform such as Instagram, Youtube, for an in-depth look at performance to fashion luxury such as Gucci, Fendi, etc.

– According to NapoleonCat, there were 20 million Instagram users in Italy in January 2020, which accounted for 34.6% of its entire population, whereas, 21 550 000 Instagram users in Italy in April 2020, which accounted for 36.4% of its entire population. This platform catering with marketing tools provides a significant market growth to Influencer marketing tools in fashion brands, retail brands.

Email Marketing Tools Accounts for Significant Share

– Integration with CRM activity helps to provide a more personalized, more effective direct marketing contact with prospective clients. Various SMEs prefer to take solutions with CRM. A player such as HubSpot Email is automatically connected with the HubSpot CRM, where one can tailor relevant emails based on any details such as form submissions and website activity. Further, using the CRM, one can include personalized content in the emails, and also, the HubSpot email tool is free for up to 2,000 email sends per month, with upgrade solutions starting at USD 50 with Marketing Hub Starter.

– According to MailUp, 13.6% of the share of the email had click to open rate of direct e-mail marketing in Italy in 2019 under the housing/building sector, manufacturing, and media/social. Also, 15.6% of the email share had a click-through rate of newspapers in 2019 under retail and e-commerce. These sectors possess the demand for automated email marketing tools for the future period.

– With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, a number of users who utilize email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. Further, in October 2019, Campaign Monitor unveiled CM Commerce, a new product offering built from the popular e-commerce platform, Conversio. This product offering is designed for retail businesses in accelerating their growth through the use of advanced email marketing, including customers such as Cafe Joe and Pastreez.

Regional Outlook of Italy Marketing Automation Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

