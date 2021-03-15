Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. It comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global intravenous immunoglobulin market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Immunoglobulins are highly purified, sterile specific medical therapy solutions containing gammaglobulin G (IgG) in a concentration of 95% or more. These are manufactured from highly refined pool of human plasma collected from at least 100 donors or more. Immunoglobulins can be administered through three different routes: intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous. Intramuscular route of administration is a relatively older method and is not preferred currently, as it is painful. Intravenous immunoglobulin has emerged as a boon in the last few decades for patients with compromised immune system.

Hospitals was the largest end-user segment of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of patients opting for hospital treatment rather than standalone clinics. The home care segment is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026. This is attributed to various benefits of home care. Patients getting IVIG infusions at home have improved quality of life, as they get better control over day-to-day activities. For instance, IVIG infusions at home care have reduced scheduling clashes for patients.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report:

Major companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market include Shire plc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

