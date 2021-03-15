Insight into Global automotive Collision Repair Market, growth drivers and forecast 2020-2027

Automotive collision repair services include denting, replacement, painting, refurbishment, and repairs. In most cases, the vehicle insurance companies fund collision repairs based on the insurance coverage claims for vehicles. Moreover, some workshops collaborate with insurance firms to help the customers propose the estimates for vehicle collision repair services. Apart from this, a large number of local vendors and company-owned repair shops provide automotive collision repair services to the consumers.

The rise in the cases of road collisions due to rash driving or driving under the effect of alcoholic consumption accelerates the market demand over the prediction timespan. The rising incidences of natural calamities, riots, and traffic jams are likely to damage vehicles, thereby accentuating the need for repair services for the vehicles. Progressive tools and technological advancements in the automotive collision repair products reassure market growth.

Road traffic injuries are the principal reasons behind human casualties due to increased motorization, transportation, and growing populace. The inadequate safety measures and non-adherence to traffic rules or guidelines in developing economies are contributing to increasing accidents, advancing the market growth of collision repairs. There is a growing need for automobile and road safety fueling the need for timely repairs. Furthermore, natural calamities and spurt in road accidents leading to vehicle harm activate growth. Another factor driving the repair sector’s development is the quick progression of paints and coatings innovation, which adapts to the protective automobile materials and provides a neat appearance to vehicles. However, the harmful environmental effects arising out of using cheap synthetic layers and refinishing materials impede market growth to a certain extent.

The growth of hybrid and electric vehicles and driverless cars also escalates the automotive collisions, thereby leading to more need for collision repairs. With growing sales and the aging of vehicles globally, the automotive collision repair market will advance with certainty.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for Electric and Hybrid cars

Rising sales of electric and hybrid cars and other conventional vehicles have resulted in more requirements for customized spare parts. It has led to the growth of the OEM segment, offering customized repair services and parts. OEMs have advanced service outlets to distribute branded parts with customized service stations. Surging requests for electric and hybrid vehicles are likely to propel the market for specific gears and spare parts used in such vehicles, reassuring market development in forthcoming years. Private equity in automotive collision repair companies and workshops appeal to the investors leading to market growth.

Increasing accidental cases

Increasing accident rates among different vehicle segments, especially in heavy commercial vehicles, are pushing the request for collision repair products. Besides, inadequate maintenance of these vehicles leading to wear and tear of parts or their failures contributes to accidents. The growing requirement for refurbishment, corrosion coatings, paint elimination, and extensive body repairs is projected to induce section penetration.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the prediction period

Among regions, Europe held the largest market share globally in 2017. The primary drivers in the region were high demand for luxury automobiles, amplifying demand for driverless cars, and strict government regulations concerning vehicular and road safety. Electric and hybrid car sales display an upward trend ensuring more requests during the projection period.

