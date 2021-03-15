Insight Engines Market is expected to register a High CAGR of 24.1% during forecast 2026

The Insight Engines can be defined as new solution that used for extracting the valuable insights from the data provided by the users or business. These insights further incorporate in the business process for taking the decision for business that helps business to stay competitive in the market. For performing this task these insights engines uses methods of artificial intelligence for collecting corporate knowledge, and gaining insights from the information provided by business. The main purpose is to deliver, tracking and monitoring accountability and also used to navigate the performance of the financial crisis. The insight engines offer a wide range of applications in retail and e-commerce, healthcare, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance and others.

Global Insight Engines Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Insight Engines market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Insight Engines market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in insight engines market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo Solutions Inc., Celonis, Funnelback, IntraFind Inc., Lucidworks, Insight engines, Mindbreeze GmbH, Squirro by Nektoon AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Expert System S.P.AC, Veritone, Inc., Dassault System’s, Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd, BA Insight, ForwardLane, CognitiveScale, Comintelli, ActiveViam., Lattice Engines, Inc., Prevedere, Inc. and among others.

Segmentation : Global Insight Engines Market

On the basis of insight type, the market is segmented into prescriptive insights, predictive insights, and descriptive insights. In 2018, Predictive Insights segment is likely to dominate market share and estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, IBM Corporation had launched an AI-powered insight engines for customer relationship management, in partnership with Salesforce. These services help salesforce’s customer-focused platform integrates with Watson’s Neuro-linguistic programming. This insight engines further helps salesforce to resolve customer issues.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. In 2018, cloud market is likely to dominate the market share and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December, In June 2017, Attivio had introduced a new version of cognitive search and insight platform. This version integrates machine learning and natural language processing which further help enterprises fuel every decision and action with insight.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into tools and services. The services are sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further sub-segmented into support and maintenance, consulting services and deployment and integration. In 2018, tool market is likely to dominate market share and estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to2026. In 2018, San-Francisco based start-up launched an Insight Engine 3.0 version which had latest software implemented in it such as machine learning, human knowledge, artificial intelligence and NLP which is beneficial in providing detection services in cybersecurity. The insight engine is also made for on premise security with cloud-enabled intelligence for data-health monitoring technology.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into workforce management, customer experience management, operations management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management and others. In 2018, risk and compliance management market is likely to dominate market share and estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to2026. In April 2017, the company entered into the partnership with Fishbowl Solutions. The aim of the partnership is that Mindbreeze offers its cognitive search to their customers which further contribute to improving customer experience. Additionally, Fishbowl wants to expand their customer base by offering Mindbreeze Inspire with OracleWebCenter content and PTC Windchill.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2018, large enterprises market is likely to dominate market share and estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2017, the company entered into the partnership with Ovum. The aim of partnership is that Ovum wants to analyze a large volume of data through Sinequa cognitive technology. This insights further help ovum to make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, government, media and entertainment and others. In 2018, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market is likely to dominate market share and estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2017 , BA Insight and NGAGE Intelligence entered into partnership for developing and bringing a new analytics platform in market which enable customers to gain unparalleled insight into user interaction across multiple systems



Recent developments:

In June 2018, IBM had updated analytics platform system. This system is based on system is based on SQL Server which means workloads is on-premises. This system provides better performance and security to the data.

In June 2018, Lucidworks entered into partnership with Commvault. The aim of the partnership is that both companies work together to develop analytics solution that integrated with AI technology. This help organizations draw valuable data from data assets, that results in smart data experiences that provide insights which help in organization to gain productivity and increased business agility.

In June 2017, Attivio had introduced new version of cognitive search and insight platform. This version integrate machine learning and natural language processing which further help enterprises fuel every decision and action with insight

In May 2016, Lattice Engines, Inc. had introduced the Buyer Insights on Salesforce App Exchange. Buyer Insights provides predictive recommendations, lead and contact pages to sales and marketing team. These insights help sales representatives identify where propensity selling opportunities available in existing workflows. This will further help business to enhance the productivity of the organization.

Country Level Analysis

The Insight Engines market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Insight Engines market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Insight Engines market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Insight Engines market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Insight Engines Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Insight Engines market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Insight Engines market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Insight Engines market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

