Infant Formula Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Segmentation Analysis

The global Infant Formula market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market.

Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Infant Formula market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Infant Formula industry throughout the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)

Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein hydrolysates

Others (Goat milk and camel milk)

Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Ready-to-drink

Infant Formula market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

