Industry Report: At 5.66% CAGR, Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis to accrue USD 8095.2 Million by 2025

Vascular Access Device Market is valued at USD 5209.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8095.2 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 5.66% over the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Equipment for Disease Diagnosis and Therapeutics is the Key Factor Driving the Market Growth.

Market Analysis of Vascular Access Device-

Vascular access device (VAD) are inserted into veins through peripheral or central vessels for diagnostic or some therapeutic reason such as blood sampling central venous pressure readings, administration of medication, fluids, total parenteral nutrition (TPN) and blood transfusions. Major factors driving the market growth are changing lifestyle in several parts of the world are associated with chronic diseases such as, cardiac diseases, obesity and diabetes and due to this, adoption of technologically advanced equipment for disease diagnosis and therapeutics become necessary. Vascular access devices include intravascular devices which inserted into peripheral veins, peripheral arterial devices, central venous catheters and peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC lines). These devices allow the easy administration of fluids, blood products and medications; and can permit monitoring of hemodynamic function, dialysis and collecting of blood specimens.

Key Players –

Betcon, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd., PRODIMED and others.

The regions covered in this Global Vascular Access Device Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of vascular access device is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Vascular access devices are medical apparatus used to gain access to the bloodstream into blood vessels which are flexible and hollow tubes. These tubes made by silicon, latex and other materials that introduce in veins to deliver medicine, nutritional compounds, administer fluids and some blood products and blood. The expansion of this market is attributed to increasing geriatric population and the rising frequency of kidney failure, diabetes, cancer and many other diseases. In the expansion of new and an inventive product includes drug coated catheters and anti-microbial coated catheters which minimized the occurrence of catheter related infections and complications is the result of technical development in the field of vascular device market. The favorable action of government towards reimbursement policies is also supplementing the market growth. However, lack of regulatory may hamper market growth. In spite of that, increasing investment in research and development can provide some opportunities in vascular device market growth.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Peripheral Catheter, Peripheral Intravenous, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter, Medline Catheters, Hemodialysis Catheters, Central venous Catheters, Accessories

By Application:

Medication Administration, Transfusion of blood product, Diagnostic Testing, Administration of fluids T & Nutritional Compound

By End-User Industry:

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Vascular Access Device Market

Geographically, the report shows the opportunities available in the global vascular access devices market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. But currently, North America is the lucrative region for this market owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle inflicted diseases, growing cancer and diabetes cases, robust healthcare infrastructure in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition, high adoptability rate of new technology also foster the demand for vascular access devices due to a high percentage of patients receiving some sort of vascular access treatment during their hospitalization in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also projected to expand the demand consistently throughout the forecast period as emerging economies such as India, Japan, South Korea, China, and Malaysia are improving their healthcare facilities and these regions contain the half of world’s population and leading players of the market are investing in these countries to expand their product reach.

