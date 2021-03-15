India Home Automation Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The India home automation market was valued at $1,790.9 million in 2018, and is expected to reach at $13,574.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

The India home automation market is currently in its initial stage; however, it is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the future. This is attributed to rapid technological advancements in Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Home automation, also known as smart home, is an automation system that offers access to control appliances and devices such as lights, fan, alarm system, heating & cooling systems, and electrical outlets with a smartphone. In addition, this system can be used for sprinkler systems and other remotely controllable networks. In this system, the primary focus is on home security, surveillance, and safety, including smart lock systems for doors & windows, smoke detectors, fire alarms, surveillance cameras, and other sensors. The key components of home automation consist of classic control unit and user-friendly app interface, which controls other smart appliances and devices via a tablet or smartphone.

The need for energy-efficient solutions and rise in demand for safety & security for homes are the major factors that are expected to boost the demand for home automation in India. In addition, rise in disposable income in India and increase in government initiatives for development of smart cities are anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the India home automation market during the forecast period. Although the installation cost is high, benefits offered by these highly energy-efficient systems such as enhanced safety & security and low energy consumption, propel the growth of the market. However, wireless connectivity issues in some areas and lack of standardization of smart home devices hamper the growth of the home automation market in India.

On the contrary, introduction of various plans and automation modules by key market players to cater to the increase in customer demands is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. For example, in June 2018, Harman International launched a video distribution solution specially designed for hospitality automation in hotels and corporate applications. Similarly, Johnson Controls developed a new version of the SMART Equipment Control Firmware in March 2019. Its features include continuous reset single zone control, which offers energy savings and precise control of space comfort.

The India home automation market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end user. By product, the market is segregated into lighting, security & safety, HVAC, entertainment, and others. The lighting segment is further divided into relays, dimmers, switches, and others. Security & safety is sub segmented into bells, locks, security cameras, and others. The HVAC segment is further classified into thermostats, sensors, control valves, and others. Entertainment is subdivided into home theater system, audio, volume & multimedia controls, and others. The others segment includes wall panels, ceiling plates, fans, and wires. Depending on technology, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. By end user, it is fragmented into residential, commercial, and hospitality.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players operating in the market include key companies profiled in the report include Fueblabs, Larsen & Toubro, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Harman International, Home Brain, PERT, Silvan Innovation, Oakter, and Elan Home Systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the India home automation market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

INDIA HOME AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

> Lighting

o Relays

o Dimmers

o Switches

o Others

> Security and safety

o Bells

o Locks

o Security cameras

o Others

> HVAC

o Thermostats

o Sensors

o Control Valves

o Others

> Entertainment

o Home Theater System

o Audio, Volume and Multimedia Controls

o Others

> Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

> Wired

> Wireless

BY END-USER

> Residential

> Commercial

> Hospitality

KEY PLAYERS

> Elan home systems

> Fueblabs

> Harman International

> Home brain

> Johnson Controls

> Larsen & Toubro

> Oakter

> PERT

> Schneider

> Silvan Innovation