India Heat Exchangers Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The India heat exchangers market accounted for $454.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $890.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. Heat exchanger is a system designed to efficiently transfer energy between two or more fluids.

The production of heat exchangers is a highly labor-intensive process, attributable to the long welding hours. Thus, heat exchangers are preferably manufactured in India, owing to the availability of cheap labor, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the India heat exchangers market. Only the standard products are manufactured in India as of now; however, in the future, custom-made heat exchangers are anticipated to be produced. However, high cost of raw materials used for the manufacture of shell & tube heat exchangers is expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

The India heat exchangers market is segmented based on type, material of construction, and end-user industry. Depending on type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air cooled, microchannel, and others. The materials of construction covered in the study include carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is classified into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

> By Type

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air-Cooled

Microchannel

Others

> By End-User Industry

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Others

> By Material of Construction

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Alfa Laval

> Danfoss

> Heatex Industries Limited

> HRS Process Systems Ltd.

> Kelvion Holding GmbH

> KGC Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd.

> REX Heat Exchanger (REX)

> Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.

> Tranter

> Universal Heat Exchangers Limited

The other players in the value chain of the market includes BGR Energy Systems Limited, Flowtex Engineers, Abacus Heat Transfer Limited, JC Equipments Pvt. Ltd., KGC Engineering Projects Private Ltd, Kinam Engineering Industries, Comp Air Treatment System P. LTD., Modern Heat Exchangers, and others.